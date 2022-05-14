HS analysis Russia threatens to cut off gas supplies to Finland if its payment demands are not met – for this reason it is unlikely to meet its threats

The cut-off of gas supplies would give Gasum a good reason to terminate a bad contract for Finland, writes financial journalist Juha-Pekka Raeste.

Russian The state gas company Gazprom has threatened to cut off gas supplies to Finland if the Finnish company Gasum does not pay its gas bill due in May in rubles to Gazprombank.

Russia has demanded arrangements for gas trade payments, on which both the EU Commission and the Finnish government have taken a negative stance.