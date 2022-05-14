The candidates of Miss Peru 2022 They were officially presented on May 13 and Valeria Flórez, host of Willax, spoke about the messages that Rodrigo González dedicated to Alessia Rovegno, who is also one of the applicants in the contest.

Weeks ago, the popular “Peluchín” did not hesitate to express his support for Hugo García’s partner. In addition to flattering his qualities, he made it clear that he would feel very well represented if the model were to win the crown of the contest.

“I have not seen the others, but it is my favorite . She is a ‘beautiful’, she would leave us very well, ”were his words.

Valeria Flórez hurt with Rodrigo González and Gigi

In communication with The RepublicValeria Flórez regretted not having the support of her colleagues from Willax, Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter. However, she stressed that it is valid for each person to have a preferred candidate.

“I think everyone has their favorite, I am not going to deny that it did hurt a little in my little heart because they are from my house, from Willax Television and well, it would be lying to you if I said no. It is a beauty contest and there is favoritism in the sense that each one has a favorite, “she said.

The presenter affirmed that she does not hold grudges against her fellow channel members: “If they consider that a person has more capabilities, that is perfect, it is their point of view, it does not mean that they will have any negative feelings towards them.”

Trust your abilities

Valeria Florez She stated that, even if she does not win the Miss Peru crown, she is confident that she will show that she is an authentic person with potential.

“Confident of showing who I am and that people know me for it and if thanks to my attitude and my authenticity I achieve a crown, it would be perfect. There is no greater pride than representing my country in a beauty pageant,” she stated.