HS analysis An unexplained personal chemical miracle happened at the World Championships in Youth – Samuel Helenius’s chain destroys one opponent after another

In the first two World Cup matches, the chain led by Samuel Helenius loaded six goals and surprised the coach as well.

The two of you after the match, the effectiveness of the Young Lions seems to have piled up in one direction.

Joel Määtän around the heap Roni Hirvosen and Kasper Simontaipaleen the chain had to take the reins from the very first moment, but the “wrong” trio is leading the Finnish game.

Two centimeters without cents Samuel Helenius got on the sidelines Ville Koivunen and Brad Lambertin, and the power is cracking. Before Tuesday’s games, the trio took over the top three on the tournament points exchange.

No one really seems to know how this happened here. Koivunen of the flies knows Helenius from his previous national team trips. Koivunen has also played with Lambert to some extent.

The chemistry just hit together. In two matches against Germany (3–1) and Austria (7–1), Young Lions scored ten goals. This trio drowned in as many as six hits.

Should I be worried about this?

At least not about good effects – rather about where Hirvonen has disappeared, especially Määttä and partly Simontaival.

With one the pointing spinner does not win World Cup gold, perhaps not even playing medals.

In any case, there are so many positive features in the Helenius chain that there is no need to worry about the point tube freezing.

Head coach Antti Pennanen speaks for itself that the functionality of the combination came as a surprise. It’s even a little difficult to analyze, Pennanen said after the Austria match.

Father of Samuel Helenius Sami Helenius played as a defender and appreciated the discs that got knocked out of their territory through gutters and plexiglass. In the corners of the trough, Samuel also enjoys it, but better at the attacking head than his father.

Sami Helenius redeemed his NHL seat with fists, but the boy can wear the Los Angeles Kings shirt as a playful three-chain centerpiece. If that happens, the parable of the two distant extremes hits right.

As a 19-year-old grows to 199-centimeter, the movements and skating are often unpolished. So does Helenius, but with his hands and attitude he is good enough to roughen the middle of the chain.

The trio’s greatest skill is praise on the wings. Lambert has enough racket technology and legs to keep up the pace. Koivunen is one of the rare groups to be the first to highlight the playful instincts of a hockey player. This has been done for another Oulu resident who plays in Carolina.

If successful, Koivunen can play Sebastian Ahon as a companion in a year. Carolina’s NHL reservation already exists, and a cashier contract has been made.

Koivunen’s autumn power points (9 + 10) There can be no coincidence in the flies. One trick is to fit in to play at the age of 18 and the other is to make a profit.

Both have succeeded.

“ The team is missing a leading central striker.

From the current one The Young Lions team reveals one big difference from the group a year ago. The 2022 World Cup team, despite everything, is missing a leading central striker.

Helenius is good in her role, but there would be a subscription for a mid-band fixed star.

Anton Lundell led the Young Lions a year ago. Juuso Pärssinen gave good support, and its team arch bore the bronze.

Lundell finished third on the stock exchange a year ago. The entire top four at the time weighed a strong result in the NHL.

The Youth World Championships strongly reflect the player’s chances of taking the next step towards the NHL. There is no factory warranty, but strong indications.

When central striker Aatu Räty had to leave this year’s team, the team’s game must be built on the skills of the winger.

Joel Määttä of Ykkönen defends better than attacking. Oliver Kapasen appearance would suit To Joakim Kemell, waiting for good launching spots. Kemell lives on goals and hasn’t come yet, even though the so-called easiest games were wiped out from underneath.

Next Finland faces the Czech Republic, which received its beak against Germany in overtime.

The Czech Republic scared Canada 3-1 in their first match but eventually took 3-6. The Czech junior machinery is coughing, and the country’s youth are not rising to the same level as in the best years.

That, too, tells the Czechs about their current level that their players in the NHL belong mainly to the lower rounds.

Defender David Jiříček will be counted as a first-round player at next summer’s booking ceremony, but he was injured against Canada.

The top spots in the starting block will be split in the next two games against the Czech Republic and Canada, and the Young Lions are interested in the pole position.