Two new devices join the HP Pavilion family, it comes to HP Pavilion Plus and HP Pavilion x360portable solutions designed mainly for millennials and Gen Z, but which could also be interesting for other targets.

Basically these new laptops are perfect for those who need a device to work and play in different places, office, backyard or even on vacation. But let’s try to understand the characteristics of these two devices in more detail.

HP Pavilion Plus

The new Pavilion Plus has a 14 “screen and is the thinnest Pavilion ever thanks to the thickness of 16.5 mm, it also features a chassis made entirely of metal. Between main features we find:

Intel Core H-series processors up to 12th gen, and discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 4G graphics for working and playing with OMEN Gaming Hub. The device cools thanks to the two fans and two heat pipes that optimize airflow while gaming and creating or when streaming or multi-tasking.

Anytime, anywhere and personalized performance with HP Network Booster.

Excellent viewing experiences for web browsing and streaming thanks to the optional OLED display, a first for Pavilion PCs, as well as up to 2.8K resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Variety of color options to suit your style: Space Blue, Warm Gold, Mineral Silver, Tranquil Pink, and Natural Silver.

HP Pavilion x360

The Pavilion x360 model is instead a convertible that is extremely versatile for certain situations. Between main features we find:

Designed to rotate 360 ​​degrees so it can be used from any angle you choose.

12th Gen Intel Core U Series processors and optional Intel 5G 5000 solution for faster movie downloads, smoother live streaming, and low online latency for multiplayer gaming.

HP’s first consumer laptop with manual camera shutter closure for privacy and security.

Color options available in space blue, pale rose gold, and natural silver.

Then there are features that are shared by both devices:

Control the performance of each device with HP Command Center, with Performance Mode, Balanced Mode and Power Saver Mode.

Double speaker with Audio by B&O, to feel involved in any situation, wherever you are.

Create seamlessly with pre-installed HP Palette. ,

Amazing video calling experience thanks to the 5MP camera with HP Presence technology, which includes AI noise removal.

Confident when buying a PC from a company that cares about the environment, thanks to the portfolio of PCs that are among the most sustainable in the world. Both Pavilions are made with recycled metal and ocean-bound plastic and are EPEAT® Gold and ENERGY STAR certified.

Availability and prices

As for availability and prices, the HP pavilion Plus 14 will be available from August with a starting price of € 1,049, while the Pavilion x360 will also be available from August but with a starting price of € 849. You can consult the official site for more information.