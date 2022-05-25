Charles Leclerc he returns to his Monaco, in that circuit that for him seems really bewitched, to the point that he has also seen it on the wall in an exhibition on the 312 B3, at the Rascasse. For the Ferrari driver it will be essential to reverse the route on the home circuit, also because Max Verstappen has closed the overtaking operation at Montmeló and now leads the drivers’ standings with a six-point margin. Fortunately for the Monegasque, the streets of the Principality are the best opportunity to restart: the Ferrari updates have proven to work at Montmeló, and in Monte Carlo 99% of the result depends on the qualificationsphase of the weekend in which # 16 seems to live in a state of grace.

“My approach to the race will be the same regardless of the position we occupy in the championship. We know that every point counts, that our rivals are very strong and that even a small mistake here can make a big difference“Said the Monegasque. “We have seen this season that only the team that does everything perfectly can win. Well, in Munich we will do everything to be that team. Winning on a track like this is always very difficult but I have full confidence in the team and this is always the best starting requirement to reach the goal. For the first time we will see a standard format weekend in Monaco, with free practice on Friday, qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday. Personally, having practice a day later than the traditional Thursday will help me to get into the race pace more easily as it does on the other weekends. Overall, therefore, I am in favor and look confidently at this new format. My favorite part of the circuit? I would say that I have no doubts: definitely the swimming pool area (where last year he went to the wall, nda). At that point there are two bees one after the other, and I really like to go very fast in this sector. Furthermore, these curves remind me of a personal story: it is precisely in the tub that you see on television that I learned to swim as a child, and this makes this passage even more special for me.“.