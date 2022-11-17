More and more people are choosing the bicycle to circulate around the cities. The rise in the price of fuel and the pollution produced by vehicles have encouraged this practice. The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has recalled in its digital magazine that cyclists must also indicate their movements.

When a driver is in his car and wants to turn left, he must press the left turn signal, the same happens with citizens who use the bicycle to get around. The DGT reminds that cyclists must carry out a series of movements if they want to turn left or right so that other drivers know.

Cyclists, along with pedestrians, are the most vulnerable road users in the event of an accident. For this reason, the maneuvers must be signaled in advance, for the safety of the cyclist himself and for that of the rest of the users who use the road, especially drivers of motor vehicles. Signaling your maneuvers favors an adequate reaction in time. Drivers should keep in mind that there are no turn signals or lights on the bike to help you ride more safely. In addition to reflective clothing and items, every cyclist needs to know some basic maneuvers.

This is how you should signal your maneuvers



– Turn to the left. When the cyclists wish to turn to the left side, they must indicate it by raising the bent right arm upwards and the palm of the hand extended or by stretching the left arm horizontally and the palm of the hand extended downwards.

Illustration representing how cyclists should signal a left turn. /



DGT



– Turn to the right. Those who want to turn to the right should raise the bent left arm up with the palm of the hand extended or extend the right arm horizontally with the palm of the hand extended.

Illustration representing how cyclists should signal a right turn. /



DGT



– Reduce speed. Cyclists can also tell other drivers that they are going to slow down. To do this, they will move their arms up and down, making short and fast movements. If a cyclist wishes to signal that he is going to stop, he must extend his left arm downwards with the palm of the hand extended backwards and showing it to the driver behind.