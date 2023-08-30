NEW DELHI. A few dozen “ape-men” will be used in New Delhi to scare away the rhesus macaques that proliferate there to prevent them from disturbing the G20 summit scheduled in the Indian capital on 9 and 10 September. This was announced by the city authority. These people are in charge of imitating the calls of the langur monkeys, natural enemies of the macaques that have invaded the Indian capital. “We can’t drive monkeys out of their natural habitat. We then deployed a team of 30-40 trained men to scare away the monkeys,” said Satish Upadhyay, deputy chairman of the New Delhi City Council. “There will be a man at each of the hotels where the delegates will be staying and at the places where the monkeys have been sighted,” he added.

Fearing that macaques may attack the car convoys of foreign leaders during the G20 summit or devour floral decorations, the city council has asked the forest department to come up with an action plan. Life-size silhouettes of langurs have been installed on the streets of the Indian capital to scare away primates. For a long time, men patrolled the streets of New Delhi accompanied by trained langurs, but this practice ended when a court ruled it was cruel to keep them in captivity.