DThe Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) aims to appeal to as many people as possible. This became clear once again when the second regional association was founded in Thuringia at the end of last week. Katja Wolf said: “At the BSW in Thuringia, the nurse or the medium-sized business person finds their political home just as much as the experienced politician.” By the latter, the 48-year-old politician means who was a member of the state parliament for the Left for twelve years and has been mayor of Eisenach since 2012 , presumably himself. There are no other experienced politicians in sight for the BSW yet, which is why Wolf was immediately elected as the first state chairwoman by 36 of the 37 participants present.

Stefan Locke Correspondent for Saxony and Thuringia based in Dresden.

She is supported in this office as co-chairman by entrepreneur Steffen Schütz, who is currently the owner of a media agency. “35 years after the fall of communism, we are once again being told how we should live, think and speak,” said Schütz, explaining his commitment. “We don’t have the impression that the established parties have really understood the danger that currently threatens our democracy.”