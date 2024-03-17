One week to go 30 years have passed since the murder of Luis Donaldo Colosio Murrietahis son Luis Donaldo Colosio RiojasSenate candidate for the Citizen Movement, stated that forgive Mario Aburtowho was convicted of the murder of the politician that occurred on March 23, 1994, in Baja California.

Colosio Riojas also requested that When Aburto was freed, he left the country to “heal as a nation.” The licensed mayor of Monterrey said he forgives his father's alleged murderer. “I forgive that person. May God bless him, may he be free and leave Mexico. And may he allow us to heal as a nation. I am the one who is proposing it. Allow us to heal as a nation. I do not seek revenge, I seek justice ”.

Colosio Riojas' statement occurs when it is expected that, on Saturday of next week, Aburto Martínez's 30 years in prison, he can be released, Well, the state criminal code contemplates it, unlike the federal code, which imposes a 40-year sentence for that crime, which would leave him locked up for another decade.

“The legal argument is very clear, I agree with the argument that the Court is making regarding the application of the Federal versus local Penal Code, for a crime that should be treated as local,” he responded to questions from the press this Saturday during a tour campaigning in the north of the state.

This declaration of forgiveness towards Mario Aburto adds to the statement that the Citizen Movement politician made on January 29, when he asked President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to pardon him, so that the nation heals and reconciles.

Aburto was convicted of the murder of Colosio Murrieta, then candidate for the presidency of Mexico for the PRI, who died from a gunshot wound to the head and another to the abdomen, at the end of a rally in the Lomas Tarinas neighborhood of Baja California.

