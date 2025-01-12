Blue Origin is about to make history with its New Glenn rocket. Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company plans to launch this space vehicle this Sunday, January 12, from launch complex 36 of the Cape Canaveral Space Station (Florida, United States) under the inaugural NG-1 mission.

The launch was initially scheduled for Fridaybut adverse weather forced Blue Origin to delay it: “We have postponed the launch date of NG-1 to January 12 due to the state of the sea in the Atlantic, where we hope our rocket will land,” the company said in a statement.

The launch window remains as it was and opens at 7:00 peninsular Spanish time. It will be at that moment when New Glenn takes off to reach low earth orbit safelytaking into account that, later, Blue Origin intends to land the rocket in a first attempt on a platform in the Atlantic Ocean.

The reusable rocket, 98 meters high and with the capacity to transport up to 45 metric tons, will test its operational possibilitiesground systems and main flight systems. Besides, will carry the Blue Ring Pathfinder payloadthat is, the payload transport module that has been designed to operate in several orbits and includes a set of communications, energy systems and a flight computer.

On the other hand, with this mission, Blue Origin intends to turn New Glenn into a alternative to the Falcon Heavy space vehiclethe SpaceX company’s reusable heavy-lift rocket that is capable of transporting up to 64 metric tons.

How to watch the New Glenn launch live



The rocket’s takeoff is scheduled for this Sunday, January 12, when the launch window opens at 7:00 a.m. Spanish peninsular time. The live can be followed via the official Blue Origin YouTube channel.

Note: 20bits will attach the live release when it is available.

The New Glenn rocket. Blue Origin





Features of the New Glenn rocket



The rocket has a height of 98 meters and features a seven-meter payload fairing, doubling the volume of standard five-meter commercial launch systems. Likewise, its reusable first stage is designed for a minimum of 25 missions and its reuse is essential to reduce the cost per launch.

On the other hand, said space vehicle is powered by seven BE-4 engines from Blue Origin, the staged combustion engine rich in oxygen and liquefied natural gas.

Jarrett Jones, senior vice president of New Glenn, says in a official statement “This is a monumental milestone and a preview of what is just around the corner for the first launch of New Glenn. This success demonstrates that our rigorous approach to testing, combined with our incredible tools and design engineering, is working as expected.”

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the latest technology news in your email.