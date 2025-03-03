In a context of increasing integration and increase in the reception of European funds after the pandemic, the European Prosecutor’s Office is redoubled its efforts in the persecution of the diversion of those resources. Exactly, in 2024 it opened 1,500 new investigations, 10% more … That in the previous year, which raises the total cases open to 2,666 (+38% compared to 2023), as read in the last annual report of the agency with headquarters in Luxembourg. The financial impact of these possible crimes against the coffers of the Union is estimated in 24.8 billion eurosa amount that mostly corresponds to transnational fraud related to VAT (13,150 million).

In the case of Spain, the Community Prosecutor’s Office opened 48 investigations in 2024, which carry the total procedures in force at 75. Total potential fraud in our country (whether they are only local or transnational crimes) rises to 464 million euros, 227 million of which hang from the 12 cases open for VAT -related crimes.

It is clear that the weak flank in EU’s safety is VAT. In “a systematic form” the authors are criminal organizations, says the Prosecutor’s Office in their note, which represents a “greater risk” for the internal security of the Union.

Another front in which the agency will have to focus its attention – and will do so, as they have affirmed today – are the Next Generation funds, as the transfer of these resources accelerates in the coming months. At the end of 2024 the prosecution investigated the fraud of 2.8 billion In 311 cases, most of which (307) are related to the European recovery and resilience mechanism.

As has already advanced, in 2024 the EU almost multiplied by two the number of cases it investigated with respect to the previous year. For Laura Kövesi, The chief prosecutor of Europe is not enough, because during the presentation of the results this morning has requested more police and more inspectors. «A few years ago, the general expectation was that the European Prosecutor would not have much to do. It was designed with a small size to deal with what were generally considered niche ‘crimes. After more than three years of activity and after having discovered a new continent of crimes, the abilities of the Prosecutor’s Office have to be adapted to reality, ”explained Kövesi.

«Is the European Prosecutor’s Office well equipped? Is Europol well equipped? Are there specialists and investigators of the Dedicated Police, tax and customs inspectors assigned to support the Prosecutor’s Office in the Member States? Currently, the answer is no. If we want the EU’s anti -fraud architecture to improve, we need the answer to each of these questions to be, ”Kövesi has settled.