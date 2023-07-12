There is no doubt that Barbie’s arrival on the big screen will be a success due to the proximity and affinity among children. In addition, this public that in the 90s and part of the 2000s was a child, today is a young adult and will enjoy the story of the owner of the toy houses and the number of dolls that she has sold worldwide in the style of comedies. romantic. If you want to prepare for this great premiere, we offer you the movies that Barbie had throughout these years.

How many Barbie movies are there and what are they?

There have been 34 movies about the Barbie doll, however, this will be the first of them to be made in live actionwhich generates great expectations.

Barbie in the Nutcracker (2001) Barbie as Rapunzel (2002) Barbie in Swan Lake (2003) Barbie: The Princess and the Commoner (2004) Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus (2005) Barbie: Fairytropia (2005) Barbie’s Diary (2006) Barbie and the 12 Dancing Princesses (2006) Barbie as the Island Princess (2007) Barbie and the Diamond Castle (2008) Barbie in a Christmas Carol (2008) Barbie Thumbelina (2009) Barbie and the three musketeers (2009) Barbie in a Mermaid Adventure (2010) Barbie: Magic Fashion in Paris (2010) Barbie in a Mermaid Adventure 2 (2011) Barbie: The Secret of the Fairies (2011) Barbie: Princess School (2011) Barbie: A Perfect Christmas (2011) Barbie: The Princess and the Popstar (2012) Barbie and the Magic Slippers (2013) Barbie and her sisters in a pony adventure (2013) Barbie: The Pearl Princess (2014) Barbie and the secret door (2014) Super Princess Barbie (2015) Barbie and her sisters in a puppy adventure (2015) Barbie: Secret Squad (2016) Barbie in a space adventure (2016) Barbie in search of puppies (2016) Barbie in a world of video games (2017) Barbie and the Magical Dolphins (2017) Barbie: Princess Adventure (2020) Barbie: Big Dreams in the Big Apple (2021) Barbie and Chelsea: The Missing Birthday (2021)

What Barbie movies can be seen on YouTube and how to watch them?

What Barbie movies can be seen on Netflix?

These are the films that are available through this well-known streaming platform:

In which countries is Barbie banned?

It was said that for his controversial content in certain scenes, countries like Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei They could join Vietnam in banning the movie “Barbie” from theatrical release.

