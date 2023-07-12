Britain | 39 migrants suffocated in a refrigerated transport container – a Romanian man gets more than 10 years in prison

The victims had suffocated in a refrigerated shipping container, from which they had tried in vain to get out before suffocating.

To the human smuggling ring a Romanian man who was named has received a prison sentence for his involvement in the deaths of Vietnamese migrants found in a shipping container.

A total of 39 Vietnamese migrants were found dead in Essex in the eastern part of Britain at the end of October 2019. The victims had suffocated in a refrigerated shipping container, from which they had tried in vain to get out before suffocating. Among other things, the victims had tried to punch a hole in the container with a metal bar.

Marius Mihai Draghic, 50, was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years and seven months in prison. He pleaded guilty last month to 39 murders and conspiracy to assist illegal immigration.

Draghici was extradited to Britain from Romania at the end of 2022.

Immigrants in connection with the death, ten people have already been sentenced to prison as a result of an international investigation.