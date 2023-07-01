The Kids Choice Awards Mexico 2023 They are carried out with the objective of rewarding the best of music in Spanish and English, as well as the actors and actresses who are in trend. Nickelodeon promises to bring much more fun and slime in this next edition to be held in August. On June 26, voting was enabled for the entire publicbut who are the nominees and where to VOTE for your favorite artist? Get all the details here.

When will the Kids Choice Awards Mexico 2023 be?

The Kids Choice Awards México 2023 have their fans waiting for the broadcast of the event. And although it is known that the award ceremony will be held in August, the organization has not yet set an exact date for when it will take place.

How to vote in the Kids Choice Awards Mexico for FREE?

For your favorite artist or group to be the winner of any category of the Kids Choice Awards Mexico 2023, you must enter the KCA website or directly by clicking on this LINK. Once there, you can select the categories you want and support your favorite.

Kids Choice Awards 2023: how many times can I vote?

All users will be able to vote up to 10 times for their favorite artist to win the Kids Choice Awards Mexico 2023. After that, the web page will automatically restart and you will be able to vote again and so on.

What are the Kids Choice Awards?

The Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards (KCA) is a massive event that aims to deliver different awards to the most outstanding artists of the year in television, film and music. Its winners are chosen by children and adolescents who tune into the channel Nickelodeon and who also vote for the organization’s website.

Kids Choice Awards Mexico: list of nominees

FAVORITE ACTRESS

Carol Sevilla

Sarai Meza

Valentina Zenere

Esmeralda Soto

Ana Valeria Becerril

Andrea Chaparro

Carolina Domenech

Gabriella Saraivah.

FAVORITE ACTOR

Franco Masini

Kevsho

Juan Pablo Fuentes

Sergio Mayer Mori

Joaquin Bondoni

Jose Gimenez Zapiola

yankel stevan

Michael Round.

NICK SHOWFAV

“Sponge Bob”

“The Loud House”

“Danger force”

“Monster High: The Series”

“rugrats”

“Henrydanger”

“Kamp Koral”

“The really loud house”.

FAVORITE PREMIERE

“Monster High: The Movie”

“Merlin”

“Mila in the Multiverse”

“The Summer I Fell in Love”

“All the Times We Fall in Love”

“Mario: The Movie”

“Puss in Boots”

“icarly”.

K-POP FAV GROUP

blackpink

Twice

seventeen

stray kids

txt

NCT DREAM

New Jeans

lapillus.

GLOBALLY FAVORITE ARTIST

Harry Styles

Niall Horan

Hermanos Jonas

Taylor Swift

rosalia

meghan trainor

Selena Gomez

Miley Cyrus.

GLOBAL HIT OF THE YEAR

“Bad Decisions”, Kenya OS

“Calm down”, Selena Gomez and Rema

“Flowers” Miley Cyrus

“Lavender haze”, Taylor Swift

“Made you look”, Meghan Trainor

“Satellite”, Harry Styles

“Chanel”, Becky G and Featherweight

“Waffle house”, Jonas Brothers.

MONSTEROUS MUSICAL REVELATION

young miko

divine connection

Picus

Slight

Angel 22

Leo Rizzi

Vanne Amador

Carin Leon.

LATIN ARTIST

Manuel Turizo

Shakira

Danna Paola

Kenya Os

Becky G

Feid

tini

Thalia.

FAV COLLAB

“Un x100to”, Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny

“Classy 101”, Young Miko and Feid

“The Merengue” Marshmello and Manuel Turizo

“Ambulance”, Camilo and Camila Cabello

“Chanel”, Becky G and Featherweight

“To not see you anymore”, Thalía and Kenia Os

“TQUM”, Sofia Reyes and Danna Paola

“What’s Wrong With Me?”, Rels B & Nicki Nicole.

MOST FUN CREATOR

Ian Lucas

jezzini

skabeche

Chingu Friend

Martin Benza

Yolo Adventures

Karen Barrera

Daniela Rodriguez.

COOLEST STREAMERS

Ibai Plains

The Mariana

Spreen

Rivers

amablitz

quackity

luli gonzalez

AriGameplays.

TRENDER OF THE YEAR

kevlex

ralf

The Siblings

Shaula Ponce

Its Mitch

Dome Lipa

Brianda Deyanara

The Rules.

GRWM OF THE YEAR

Orson Padilla

Joaco Vasque

Jocelyn Doris

Legna Hernandez

alonso arriaga

Jorge Chacon

fer jalil

Herly.

GOSSIP FAV

Paul Changra

weed

Candres Peredo

sami lu

A Certain Fredo

Aunt Sebi

Lark Cosilion

Ale Castellanos.

MASTER FANDOM

Harries

swifties

keninis

skuad

cachers

Dreamers

Tinists

adventurers.

CELEBRITY CRUSH

Mau and Ricky

Emilio Osorio

Ian Lucas

ignacia antonia

mica suarez

Aaron Mercury

Danna Paola

Dome Lipa.

YOUR FAVORITE TEAM

Street & Poche

Diego & Jorge Anzaldo

Bob & Patrick

Mau & Ricky

Fede Vigevani & Ian Lucas

Juan Guarnizo & Ari Gameplays

Pam Allier & Pau Zurita

Nath Campos & Simon Vargas.

DREAMING BIG

Robe Grill

Ana Laura Gonzalez

john faith

The Sheep Farm

Javier Ibarreche

Kat Echazarreta

street and poché

The Polynesians.

CHILEAN CELEBRITY

German Garmendia

Max Valenzuela

Peter Pascal

Cris Emejota

ignacia antonia

Claudipia

Christiane Endler

cam.

ARGENTINE CELEBRITY

lali

Maria Becerra

Nicki Nicole

Emilia Mernes

Spreen

bizarre

Kevsho

Emiliano Martinez (El Dibu).

COLOMBIAN CELEBRITY