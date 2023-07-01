The Kids Choice Awards Mexico 2023 They are carried out with the objective of rewarding the best of music in Spanish and English, as well as the actors and actresses who are in trend. Nickelodeon promises to bring much more fun and slime in this next edition to be held in August. On June 26, voting was enabled for the entire publicbut who are the nominees and where to VOTE for your favorite artist? Get all the details here.
When will the Kids Choice Awards Mexico 2023 be?
The Kids Choice Awards México 2023 have their fans waiting for the broadcast of the event. And although it is known that the award ceremony will be held in August, the organization has not yet set an exact date for when it will take place.
How to vote in the Kids Choice Awards Mexico for FREE?
For your favorite artist or group to be the winner of any category of the Kids Choice Awards Mexico 2023, you must enter the KCA website or directly by clicking on this LINK. Once there, you can select the categories you want and support your favorite.
Kids Choice Awards 2023: how many times can I vote?
All users will be able to vote up to 10 times for their favorite artist to win the Kids Choice Awards Mexico 2023. After that, the web page will automatically restart and you will be able to vote again and so on.
What are the Kids Choice Awards?
The Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards (KCA) is a massive event that aims to deliver different awards to the most outstanding artists of the year in television, film and music. Its winners are chosen by children and adolescents who tune into the channel Nickelodeon and who also vote for the organization’s website.
Kids Choice Awards Mexico: list of nominees
FAVORITE ACTRESS
- Carol Sevilla
- Sarai Meza
- Valentina Zenere
- Esmeralda Soto
- Ana Valeria Becerril
- Andrea Chaparro
- Carolina Domenech
- Gabriella Saraivah.
FAVORITE ACTOR
- Franco Masini
- Kevsho
- Juan Pablo Fuentes
- Sergio Mayer Mori
- Joaquin Bondoni
- Jose Gimenez Zapiola
- yankel stevan
- Michael Round.
NICK SHOWFAV
- “Sponge Bob”
- “The Loud House”
- “Danger force”
- “Monster High: The Series”
- “rugrats”
- “Henrydanger”
- “Kamp Koral”
- “The really loud house”.
FAVORITE PREMIERE
- “Monster High: The Movie”
- “Merlin”
- “Mila in the Multiverse”
- “The Summer I Fell in Love”
- “All the Times We Fall in Love”
- “Mario: The Movie”
- “Puss in Boots”
- “icarly”.
K-POP FAV GROUP
- blackpink
- Twice
- seventeen
- stray kids
- txt
- NCT DREAM
- New Jeans
- lapillus.
GLOBALLY FAVORITE ARTIST
- Harry Styles
- Niall Horan
- Hermanos Jonas
- Taylor Swift
- rosalia
- meghan trainor
- Selena Gomez
- Miley Cyrus.
GLOBAL HIT OF THE YEAR
- “Bad Decisions”, Kenya OS
- “Calm down”, Selena Gomez and Rema
- “Flowers” Miley Cyrus
- “Lavender haze”, Taylor Swift
- “Made you look”, Meghan Trainor
- “Satellite”, Harry Styles
- “Chanel”, Becky G and Featherweight
- “Waffle house”, Jonas Brothers.
MONSTEROUS MUSICAL REVELATION
- young miko
- divine connection
- Picus
- Slight
- Angel 22
- Leo Rizzi
- Vanne Amador
- Carin Leon.
LATIN ARTIST
- Manuel Turizo
- Shakira
- Danna Paola
- Kenya Os
- Becky G
- Feid
- tini
- Thalia.
FAV COLLAB
- “Un x100to”, Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny
- “Classy 101”, Young Miko and Feid
- “The Merengue” Marshmello and Manuel Turizo
- “Ambulance”, Camilo and Camila Cabello
- “Chanel”, Becky G and Featherweight
- “To not see you anymore”, Thalía and Kenia Os
- “TQUM”, Sofia Reyes and Danna Paola
- “What’s Wrong With Me?”, Rels B & Nicki Nicole.
MOST FUN CREATOR
- Ian Lucas
- jezzini
- skabeche
- Chingu Friend
- Martin Benza
- Yolo Adventures
- Karen Barrera
- Daniela Rodriguez.
COOLEST STREAMERS
- Ibai Plains
- The Mariana
- Spreen
- Rivers
- amablitz
- quackity
- luli gonzalez
- AriGameplays.
TRENDER OF THE YEAR
- kevlex
- ralf
- The Siblings
- Shaula Ponce
- Its Mitch
- Dome Lipa
- Brianda Deyanara
- The Rules.
GRWM OF THE YEAR
- Orson Padilla
- Joaco Vasque
- Jocelyn Doris
- Legna Hernandez
- alonso arriaga
- Jorge Chacon
- fer jalil
- Herly.
GOSSIP FAV
- Paul Changra
- weed
- Candres Peredo
- sami lu
- A Certain Fredo
- Aunt Sebi
- Lark Cosilion
- Ale Castellanos.
MASTER FANDOM
- Harries
- swifties
- keninis
- skuad
- cachers
- Dreamers
- Tinists
- adventurers.
CELEBRITY CRUSH
- Mau and Ricky
- Emilio Osorio
- Ian Lucas
- ignacia antonia
- mica suarez
- Aaron Mercury
- Danna Paola
- Dome Lipa.
YOUR FAVORITE TEAM
- Street & Poche
- Diego & Jorge Anzaldo
- Bob & Patrick
- Mau & Ricky
- Fede Vigevani & Ian Lucas
- Juan Guarnizo & Ari Gameplays
- Pam Allier & Pau Zurita
- Nath Campos & Simon Vargas.
DREAMING BIG
- Robe Grill
- Ana Laura Gonzalez
- john faith
- The Sheep Farm
- Javier Ibarreche
- Kat Echazarreta
- street and poché
- The Polynesians.
CHILEAN CELEBRITY
- German Garmendia
- Max Valenzuela
- Peter Pascal
- Cris Emejota
- ignacia antonia
- Claudipia
- Christiane Endler
- cam.
ARGENTINE CELEBRITY
- lali
- Maria Becerra
- Nicki Nicole
- Emilia Mernes
- Spreen
- bizarre
- Kevsho
- Emiliano Martinez (El Dibu).
COLOMBIAN CELEBRITY
- lukas urquijo
- Sebastian Yatra
- deibyruiz
- Amadorat
- Camilo
- isa sierra
- street and poché
- Shakira.
