Saturday, July 1, 2023
Yessica Velásquez, Santa Fe goalkeeper champion: “It’s my first final, I lived it to the fullest”

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 1, 2023
in Sports
Yessica Velásquez, goalkeeper for Santa Fe, champion of the Women’s League.

Santiago Saldarriaga and Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

The Venezuelan goalkeeper celebrated her first title in Colombian soccer.

Santa Fe relied on their defense and took advantage of the 2-0 draw in the first leg to get their third star in the Women’s Soccer League, after a goalless draw against América at the Pascual Guerrero stadium, this Friday.

Las Leonas took over the field of Pascual Guerrero and gave free rein to their happiness, in a tournament that they won over the team that added the most points throughout the semester.

The Venezuelan goalkeeper Yessica Velásquez was essential to prevent América from turning the series around, in a match that had a couple of arbitration controversies, well resolved by VAR.

“It is immense happiness, it is my first final, I lived it to the fullest, happy with the group that gave everything, to celebrate and now to wait for the Libertadores,” Velásquez told Win Sports.

Velásquez highlighted the level of Catalina Usme, the League’s historic goalscorer. “You had to control Cata’s shots, an excellent player. I was always aware of her balls, which always complicate. Thank God she gave herself the opportunity to control them,” he said.

Yessica helped her coach and compatriot, Ómar Ramírez, become the first foreign coach to win the Women’s League in Colombia.

“It’s a pride for us to represent our country wherever we are. I’ve been coming with Omar since 2008, I came to meet him outside the country, since I’ve been with him there’s been that feedback. When I make a mistake he slaps me and tells me “you’re great ‘” he concluded.

SPORTS

