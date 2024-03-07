After two decades since the triumph of Maju MantillaPeru puts its hopes in Lucía Arellano, our ambassador in the contest of the Miss World 2024, held in the emblematic cities of New Delhi and Mumbai. With 111 competitors competing for the crown, she stands out as one of the favorites in this global event, which began on February 18.

Public support plays a crucial role in the competition, particularly in the Multimedia Challenge, one of the categories that can tip the balance in favor of the Peruvian representative. With the final ceremony to be held on March 9, 2024the time to support Lucía is now, following a few simple steps.

How to vote for Lucía Arellano, miss Peru World 2024?

To contribute to the success of Lucía Arellano at Miss World 2024, followers can actively participate in online voting. The process is simple: first download the Mobstar app on your mobile device, then create a user account. Once inside the application, search for @luciaarellano and like her posts, since each 'like' is equivalent to one vote. This method of support allows fans to be a fundamental part of the Peruvian candidate's journey in the pageant.

Lucía Arellano defends a social cause at Miss World 2024. Photo: Instagram/Lucía Arellano See also Miss Peru World: why did they take the crown from 'Jenn' Barrantes and who is the new queen?

Who is Lucía Arellano, Miss World 2024 candidate?

Lucia Arellano, originally from Iquitos, has taken her passion for modeling and social activism to the world stage. From the age of 12, Arellano committed herself to various causes, such as her foundation Semillitas de Belén, focused on helping low-income children in her hometown.

Graduated from International Business in Houston, this 28-year-old philanthropist and model now seeks to bring the second Miss World crown to Peru, inspiring others through her story of determination and community service.

Despite the obstacles faced in previous events, including her retirement from Miss Intercontinental Peru in 2019, Lucía persevered and remained active in her personal and social initiatives. In addition, she excelled in the business sector and took on the role of ambassador in the campaign against anemia in Saint Martin.

Does Maju Mantilla support Lucía Arellano?

The support of Maju Mantilla It was fundamental for Lucía. The host of 'Arriba mi gente', who was crowned Miss World in 2004, traveled to India to support the Peruvian representative, providing not only her presence but also sharing valuable experiences and advice.

This Wednesday, March 6, the former Miss World received a warm welcome upon arriving in the host country, marking a significant moment of Peruvian support and solidarity in the prestigious pageant. She even dared to dance to the rhythm of local music after arriving at the pageant.