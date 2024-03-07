The State of the Union is the opportunity that the North American president has to detail the government's progress

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, delivers this Thursday (7 March 2024) the traditional annual State of the Union address, delivered to a joint session of the North American Congress.

The State of the Union is one of the main political events held annually in Washington DC. It is the opportunity that the Chief Executive has to detail the government's progress, as well as clarify the priorities for the current year.

The digital newspaper channel Power360 on YouTube will broadcast Joe Biden's speech live.

