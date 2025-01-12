For a few days now, the 28 squatted properties at number 6 Calle del Excellent, in Carabanchel, have monopolized the microphones and television cameras of various media outlets. This Saturday, the building lay peaceful. Observer wanders around the area. He is one of the wandering janitors who have been guarding the squatted development for a month now. Access to the building is completely prohibited. And “even more so for the press.” The other concierge, who is behind the entrance window, encourages people not to be pushy: “No one can come in. “You cannot access the interior.” Meanwhile, two of the squatters persist in wanting to talk, in telling us their version.

That same morning, the urbanization woke up with the first graffiti. A threat, “Dead Peru,” can be read on one of the side walls of the building. Later, one of the legal residents says that, supposedly, according to those above, “it was a person, on a bicycle and hooded, who came this morning, painted the graffiti and ran away.” The squatters point out the coloring on the brick: “It is not pleasant to live like this. “We are not criminals.” They want to tell us their story, justify their situation in some way. They accept, for this, that we know the interior of the urbanization. Specifically, ‘your’ home. The janitors insist that if we enter, they will be forced to call the Police: “No one can enter.”

The squatters watch curiously. With them is their own concierge, a young man in his twenties who opens the door when the illegal tenants, through a phone call, tell him that they need to enter. Because they don’t have keys to the main door.

Inside, the building appears calm, tame. A garden area can be seen. The urbanization has a swimming pool, gym, children’s area and even an outdoor gastro area. With this, one of the neighbors, who has been living in Excellent since September, wants to emphasize that these are not luxury homes: «Yes, it is true that we have a pool, but nothing could be further from the truth. A 55 square meter property with only two bedrooms is not a luxury apartment. “What more would I like?” After these words, he points out that the present homes would be rented for between 900 and 1,300 euros per month.









Siomara, one of the people who, along with her family, illegally entered one of these homes weeks ago, told this newspaper a few days ago that they had paid up to 3,000 euros for the apartment. From the outset, of course: “Because at the moment they have not paid anything for it again.” It also indicated that this monetary amount had been paid in hand, “no transfers.” «A man gave us the keys and the contract. “We didn’t know it was fake, until one day the police arrived and informed us of the situation, that there were 28 of us who had been scammed.” Then, the young woman, 19 years old, denounced the harassment of an ‘eviction’ company, which first offered them 800 euros to leave; then he raised the offer to 1,200.

It is not known, for certain, who could have delivered those pirate keys. They talk about a clan, a mafia. “Of course, this is part of a very well-organized and orchestrated plan,” says the affected resident. Although here, in Excellent, 6, anyone is affected: “We are not criminals, they have scammed us. “We want to pay our rent like the rest, legally.”

A squatter calls his janitor to open the door for him



tanya sieira





We quickly access one of the portals of the main urbanization to enter one of the squatted properties when a group of five very burly men with unfriendly faces – from the company Servi-Okupas – ask for “a couple of journalists who have entered.” ». They order us to leave the building immediately: «You can’t be here. It is private property. “These people are here illegally, it is not their home, so you cannot access it.”

The five false goalkeepers insist that we have to leave. “We just want to talk to the people and homeowners affected.” But the company manager insists that it is prohibited. After several attempts to get into the house, finally the team of reporters (two young, petite women) is expelled with intimidation, preventing them from carrying out their work, as if they were the ones who dictated a law that they invented.

Outside, they point out that they are working during the weekend so that the situation in the urbanization improves. They do not give more details. They assure, from the other side of the main door, that no one from the building is going to speak to this newspaper, despite the fact that several people have shown interest in wanting to give their opinion. “It is better that you leave and come back another day,” they reiterate.