Mexico City.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador accused judges of having carried out “factional interference” in Congress.

During the morning press conference at the National Palace, the federal president referred to the orders of two judges who over the weekend asked to pause the discussion of judicial reform in the Chamber of Deputies, which led to PRI deputies abandoning the session yesterday in compliance with said judicial mandates.

“Yesterday I was watching how, when the assembly is in Congress, the PRI members say: ‘we are going to leave the Plenary, because the mandate of the judge who is ordering the assembly to be stopped is not being complied with.’ “In other words, they are leaving to give validity to the factional, illegal and unconstitutional interference of the Judicial Branch in decisions that correspond only to the Legislative Branch,” commented López Obrador.

A federal judge in Cuernavaca ordered the Chamber of Deputies over the weekend not to begin discussing the ruling on reforms to the Judicial Branch. Martha Eugenia Magaña, Fifth District Judge in Morelos, granted a provisional suspension, ordering that the ruling not affect the four federal judges who promoted the injunction.

On the other hand, in Chiapas, Felipe Consuelo Soto, Third Judge of Amparo and Federal Trials, also granted a provisional suspension on Saturday, which does not stop the discussion of the reform, but does prevent it from being carried out. In amparo 1190/2024, the judge states that the Chambers can continue with the legislative process, but if they approve the ruling, he prohibits them from sending the respective decree to the state legislatures, of which at least half plus one must give their approval to complete the reform to the Constitution. Last night, Alejandro Moreno – leader of the PRI – reported that he himself had asked the PRI legislators to withdraw from San Lázaro in compliance with the two judicial suspensions. “I have made the decision that the PRI Federal Deputies will withdraw from the legislative chamber due to the existence of two suspensions that affect the judicial reform process. “Our bench will not be part of this outrage, that is why we left the Plenary, to avoid any act of contempt and guarantee respect for judicial resolutions,” he wrote on his X account.

‘Let them not manipulate the youth, we do not want a dictatorship’

López Obrador also spoke about the student march against judicial reform and asked not to manipulate young people with the false idea that his government wants to establish a dictatorship in Mexico. “If we give this time it is so that they do not manipulate young people who study law, so that they have all the elements. Maybe the young people who study law and go to the demonstrations think that an authoritarian, dictatorial, monarchical regime is being established, as the organic and corrupt intellectuals of the regime of privileges that prevailed in our country say. Maybe they think it is true, but no, it is all pure falsehood and people are already realizing it,” he said. Law students and teachers from UNAM, CIDE, Anáhuac and the Escuela Libre de Derecho, among other institutions, demonstrated yesterday against the reform of the Judicial Branch and, outside the Senate, demanded an opening to dialogue on the part of Congress. Yesterday’s mobilization, attended by thousands of people and which started at the Angel of Independence to the Senate, was also attended by Minister Juan Luis González Alcántara; the former presidential candidate, Xóchitl Gálvez; and the president of the Association of Judges, Juana Fuentes. University students who called for the mobilization, mostly law students, considered that this student movement is already a new force that will influence the discussion of judicial reform.