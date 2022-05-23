Temperature changes, intense heat and then sudden rains can cause as much as children and adults have health consequences cough or common coldfor those cases you can choose eat onion.

From the point of view of Paulina Saldaña Torres, a specialist in pediatric rehabilitation, the onion is one of the foods that has antiviral propertiesAllium cepa is a plant that is used to treat cough, asthma, and even diabetes.

Of course, the onion can be used for decrease cough in children and adultsHowever, the use of onion is not a substitute for medical treatment, so first of all, you should visit a specialist to avoid complications.

“My children are sick with a cough, and they spent the whole day coughing, so I told my husband to please give them an onion to bite into, and before my husband’s astonished look, my son chewed the raw onion without complications”, details the specialist doctor in his tik tok account.

Paulina Saldaña who is also dedicated to disseminating nutritional issues for the health care explains that after a moment they bit off pieces of raw oniontheir children stopped coughing from noon until the night when one or another cough was heard again.

Onion has flavonoids which in turn contain medicinal benefitsand not only serves to treat cough in children and adults, it can also be used for asthma because it is antiviral, antifungal and antibacterial.

The TikTok user makes known what to eat raw onion in pieces It also serves as an anti-inflammatory, antitumor and increases insulin levels as well as lowers cholesterol levels, that’s not all, it also reduces allergies.

In hot seasons like spring and summer and of course in cold seasons like autumn and winter it is essential boost the immune systemthe best of all is that the onion can be included in practically all kitchen recipes.

Or you can purchase the habit of eating onion as a family, as a fun moment of integration, so don’t miss the opportunity to maintain your health or recover it as soon as possible with a food that everyone has in their refrigerator.