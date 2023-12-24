Some are classic, others recover traditions on the verge of disappearing, others are inspired by surrealism or take minimalism as the norm, but what all these brands have in common is a firm commitment to the table as the center of meetings and celebrations.

Gohar World: “We work with family workshops. “We are sisters and we like to collaborate with these businesses.”

Two of the objects created by Gohar World. Courtesy of the signatures

Sisters Nadia and Laila Gohar created Gohar World in 2020. Three years later, his firm, which began selling on-line, has not stopped growing and has reached the physical world: this October they opened their first store in Soho in New York —designed by Rafael Prieto, from Savvy creative studio—, which was followed by the opening in Seoul's Gangnam neighborhood in November. They have become a benchmark for sophistication at the table: in 2022 they launched a capsule collection with tableware for gucci and Laila created pieces (mugs, plates, napkins) for Danish design firm Hay.

Above, sisters Nadia (left) and Laila Gohar Courtesy of the signatures

“Gohar World “It was born during confinement as a dream of what we would like to share when we could be together again,” says Laila, “after emerging from the pandemic we want to socialize more, and we want the tables we prepare to be beautiful and personal.” The sisters were born in Egypt and have dedicated themselves to the world of art, which they have also transferred to their objects for the table, with surrealism as a reference and their roots very present. “Our textiles are made in Egypt, many come from the workshop of my grandmother's sister, who makes school uniforms. My grandmother was a fashion designer, without her we would not have been able to create the brand,” Laila emphasizes. Artisans from different generations from different corners of the world are its suppliers: “We work with family workshops. We are sisters and we like to collaborate with these businesses. Paravicini Laboratoryin Milan, makes ceramics, and creates glassworks Lobmeyr in Austria”.

The interior of Gohar World's first physical store in New York. Courtesy of the signatures

Laetitia Rouget: “Ceramics have a therapeutic aspect that I enjoy, that of working with your hands and being in contact with the medium you use”

The designer portrayed in her kitchen and one of her table proposals. Courtesy of the signatures

Laetitia Rouget She began delving into the world of ceramics six years ago, when she turned 29. “I wanted to learn about a new medium, as a hobby, but after a few months I decided to quit my job and take some time to discover what I wanted to do.” , and that was when I decided to go all-in on ceramics,” he explains from Lisbon, where he settled two years ago. Although she is French, Rouget She studied art and illustration at the prestigious Central Saint Martins in London and worked in fashion before giving it all up to focus on ceramics. “It has a therapeutic aspect that I enjoy, that of working with your hands and being in contact with the medium you are using,” she notes. This brand that was born from a hobby is now sold in department stores like Harrods and also on multi-brand sales platforms. on-line like Anthropologie or Farfetchsomething that demonstrates the popularity and scope of the objects designed for the table he designs, in which color and manual finishing rule.

The Tulip candlestick and saucer from the Forever collection by Laetitia Rouget. Courtesy of the signatures

“I think tableware has always been objects of general interest throughout the different generations, but now it is also fashionable, it is a flourishing business. Since Covid, many big brands are developing their own categories of household items and that also makes it something that is increasingly present,” she reflects. He thinks that, in addition, the demand outlines a new type of consumption: “People are now looking for pieces that last a lifetime, they want to support young artists and designers, they look for unique products that are well made, respectful of the environment and that have a story behind them. Their dishes, for example, contain messages from pop culture (on one of them you can read handwritten “Oops I did it again”, a tribute to Britney Spears), but they also show the influence of Henri Matisse's ceramics, in their shapes and colors. “My inspiration comes from different aspects of my life, from my personal journey. I guess it's a mix between English eccentricity and the warm colors of Portugal sprinkled with a French touch.”

Iloema: “We create meetings between artists and artisans who exchange knowledge and expertise”

On the left, artisan Alberto Simón embroiders one of Iloema's tablecloths. Next to it, a tablecloth with the company's Lagartera shields. Courtesy of the signatures

The name of Iloema It comes from joining thread and poem. Silvia Delgado de Torres and Teresa Muñoz-Rojas created their brand in 2019 with textiles as a medium. Their tablecloths recover traditional embroidery techniques that they have discovered while touring Spain. “The world of table art has been important in other countries for quite some time and now it is seen more and more here; The discovery of what is done and how is easier today, with social networks like Instagram and Pinterest,” they say.

Silvia Delgado de Torres (standing) and Teresa Muñoz-Rojas with the Pléyade screen, with a drawing by the sculptor Blanca Muñoz made by the JM Martínez Hurtado workshop. Courtesy of the signatures

They define themselves as “editors and curators of textile art” and thanks to their curiosity and research they have claimed the embroideries of Lagartera or Herreruela. They have also made artist editions with the sculptor Blanca Muñoz, and their next collaboration will once again unite the artist Antonio Ballester Moreno and the Royal Tapestry Factory. “We create meetings between artists and artisans who exchange knowledge and expertise,” they point out. To value craftsmanship, they defend, “training is very important, which is the great pending subject.” Your effort? That reference schools be created to save these jobs.

Sophia and Louise Roe: “People are getting tired of quick interior design. “We look for what lasts”

One of the Roe table proposals. Courtesy of the signatures

The Danish Sophia Roe (co-founder of the fashion brand The Garment) is a reference in the cool Nordic. It comes from her background: her mother, the interior designer Louise Roe Andersen, has been producing and selling objects in her home since 2018. gallery of Copenhagen. Now they have joined forces as prescribers to create SR, a collection of pieces in which minimalism rules “from a Scandinavian point of view.”

Louise (left) and Sophia Roe have worked together on a series of home pieces, such as this cup, glasses and jug from the Bubble Glass series, made from blown glass. Courtesy of the signatures

Louise says that “she is inspired by the numerous dinners that Sophia has held around the world, on her trips to Paris.” For her part, she has contributed sober forms, inherited from the Bauhaus. “People are getting tired of fast interior design and trends that change non-stop,” she explains, “they are looking for what is durable, not only to resist buying and throwing away, but because we want homes to reflect our personality.” Everything remains at home in this collaboration, which includes plates, dishes, glasses, tablecloths or vases: its objects are produced in family artisan workshops in Portugal.

La Veste: “People who have a passion for fashion are increasingly interested in decoration”

Courtesy of the signatures

“Preparing a table is a very personal act, which reflects the personality of the host, who wants to offer and share the best of himself with his guests,” say designer María de la Orden and stylist Blanca Miró, who in 2018 created their brand, The Veste. Fashion came first, and immediately its universe extended to the table, always linked to textiles: tablecloths, napkins, bread bags, lined picnic baskets, aprons and coasters “with a naïve touch” and bright colors make up its catalogue. “People who have a passion for fashion are increasingly interested in decoration,” they say, “they are two worlds that are increasingly united.”

Courtesy of the signatures

They like to act as hostesses at meals, snacks and dinners at home; His home line is also a way to look back at his childhood and evoke family ties. “Everything comes from our mothers, who are our inspiration: Cristina and Rosarietta are lovers of household items and the four of us love to travel together and find unique pieces.” The ones they produce have the Made in Spain and craftsmanship as a hallmark: “They are two essential characteristics of the brand, an added value.”

Studio Erhart: “Since confinement, the house has taken on a role that it did not always have before”

The pieces by Estudio Erhart in two of its table proposals for celebrations. Courtesy of the signatures

Sisters Mercedes Salazar-Simpson Erhart del Campo and Federica Palacios Erhart del Campo grew up surrounded by design, their mother was a gallerist and interior designer and their father was an ambassador, and that led them to live in different countries. With Camila, Mercedes' daughter, they created the firm that bears their common surname, Studio Erhart, in 2020. “We believe that since confinement the house has taken on a role that it did not always have before. In addition, artisan work is increasingly valued, which is a way of preserving cultural traditions and supporting small producers,” explains Camila.

From left to right, Federica Palacios Erhart del Campo, Camila and Mercedes Salazar-Simpson Erhart del Campo. Courtesy of the signatures

They look for these creators all over the world. “Finding them is not easy, but fortunately there are associations that give these artisans a voice,” he adds. The world of the table occupies a special place in his proposal: “By putting effort into decorating the table you are showing your guests how much you value them. It is a way to transmit affection and create an unforgettable experience around food and company.”