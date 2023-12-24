Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders met in Raleigh. Chicago's Connor Bedard scored an aerial shot.

When the first scorers of the match are Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teräväinenusually the Carolina Hurricanes have a 2–0 lead.

When Carolina's guest was the New York Islanders on the eve, the game was still 1-1 at this stage.

Islanders' Swedish defenseman Sebastian Aho would give the Isles the lead with his opening goal of the season before Teräväinen equalized.

Sebastian Aho also scored for the Islanders.

His namesake, a significantly more prominent NHL hockey player, Finland's Sebastian Aho, shook Carolina's 2-3 lead in the second period.

The rivalry between the teams that met in the playoffs last spring ended with a 5-4 victory for the then-losing Islanders.

Carolina Pyotr Koshetkov stopped 23 of 28 shots, the Islanders Ilya Sorokin 36 itches out of 40.

Sent to the farm less than a week ago Antti Raanta instead played his second game between the posts for the Chicago Wolves. Raanta stopped 24 of 27 shots as the Wolves lost in overtime to the Milwaukee Admirals.

Bedard flinched with airwaves

of the Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard (33, 13+17=30) has been his team's superior point king right from his rookie season.

The super talent produced one of his most spectacular performances of the early season in the match against the St. Louis Blues, when he took his team to a 1-0 lead in the air.

The Blues, who recently changed their coach, rose from a 2–5 loss position to a 7–5 victory in the match.