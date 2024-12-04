How to see your Spotify Wrapped 2024

With the arrival of the month of December, the annual recaps arrive. One of them, focused especially on music lovers, is Spotify Wrapped, which offers each user of the audio platform statistics of their most listened to music and podcast programs. This annual interactive experience not only offers a personalized look at each user’s listening habits, but has also become a global phenomenon that connects millions of people who share the captures with their data across their networks.

Since its creation in 2016, this annual report has evolved from simply reviewing songs and artists to offering a broader view of the year’s musical journey. If you have questions about how to access it or when it will be available, below we explain everything you need to know.

What is Spotify Wrapped?

Spotify Wrapped is an annual feature of the app with the same name that provides users with a detailed report on their musical habits for the year. Every December, the platform presents a comprehensive summary based on streaming trends, showing the most listened to songs and artists, total minutes of music played, and other interesting data. Additionally, in recent years, the tool has added visual elements and easy social sharing features.

How to review Spotify Wrapped 2024?

Access is simple and can be done directly from the platform’s mobile application. To see Spotify Wrapped 2024, which is expected to launch in the first days of December, follow these steps:

Update the app: First of all, you need to have the latest version of Spotify installed on your iOS or Android device. Open the app– Access the account from the mobile application. Look for the banner Wrapped: When the feature is available, an interactive ad will appear on the home screen or in the “Home” section. Explore: by tapping the banner, A series of slides will open with personalized data about your musical activity.

This feature is only available on the app mobile, so it cannot be accessed through the web version (if you use the player on your laptop or computer, for example).





Where can I find it?

Access is enabled directly within the application. Once launched, it will appear as a featured card with eye-catching graphics on the main screen. If you don’t see this option, you can search for “Wrapped” in the search bar.

Please note that this report is only available to active users who have used the platform during the year. Those with little play history may receive a message indicating that there is not enough data to generate the report.

In addition to personal statistics, Spotify also publishes global lists of the most popular artists, albums and songs, allowing users to compare their habits with global trends.

What does Wrapped 2024 include?

To see the full breakdown of music preferences, simply follow the steps described above. The Wrapped experience includes information on:

The most listened to song of the year and how many times you repeated it.

Most played artists and your position compared to other listeners.

Most listened to genres and subgenres.

Your favorite podcasts and the time spent on them.

Enter metrics, such as an analysis of the general mood of your musical choices and comparisons with your habits from previous years, if you have already used the tool in previous editions. Once explored, these results can be shared on social networks such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok using graphics optimized for each one offered by the platform itself.

When will it be available?

Starting this Wednesday, December 4, you can see your Spotify Wrapped. The release date, each year, is unknown: it is generally released at the beginning of December, but the exact moment is never known. In previous editions, the feature has been available between November 29 and December 6. Although Spotify does not officially announce the exact date in advance, users usually receive notifications via email or directly in the app when the tool is ready.

The date may vary slightly, but Wrapped 2024 is always available during the first days of the month. Users will then have several weeks to explore and share their report before it is disabled, which typically occurs towards the end of January.





In order not to miss the launch in real time, you can activate the app’s notifications. If you don’t see your Wrapped right away, try restarting the app or verifying that you have the latest version of the software.

Wrapped not only reflects your musical habits, but also celebrates the year through music. In addition to personalized roundups, Spotify runs global campaigns that highlight the most relevant artists and genres. For example, special playlists are released with the most played songs worldwide, as well as regional summaries showing musical preferences in different countries.