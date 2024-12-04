He Buckingham Palace held one of the most anticipated gala dinners last night, on the occasion of the reception by the kings of England, Charles III and Camillato the emir of qatar and the first of his three wives, Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani.

A total of 180 guests attended the event, including David and Victoria Beckhamwho have just celebrated 25 years of marriage and also have an impeccable relationship with the British Royal Housesince they were decorated by Queen Elizabeth II herself with the Order of the British Empireas well as other important British personalities and members of royalty.

For the occasion, both wore two spectacular looks with those who exuded elegance. On the one hand, David Beckham chose a black suit with a white bow tie, sash and patent leather shoes. On the other hand, Victoria Beckhamtrue to his impeccable style, he wore a dress from her own brand of a ‘dude’ effect.

The designer has chosen a satin model, with long sleeves, round neckshoulder pad, gathered effect at hip height. The piece is made of crepe and has a very flattering floor-length skirt.

David and Victoria Beckham at the gala dinner offered by the kings of England to the emir of Qatar Aaron Chown/Getty

The design is available on the British designer’s website and, as described there, the circular gathered detail on the front of the skirt is to “create a flattering local pointadding texture and visual interest to the understated aesthetic.” The dress is priced at €1,150.

Victoria Beckham black dress Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham She wore her hair in a low polished ponytail and She carried a white ‘clutch’ handbag. Without a doubt, together with her husband, she has become one of the most elegant of Backingham’s nightlife.

