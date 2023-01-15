For manufacturers and merchants, Amazon is a highly profitable eCommerce channel. Retailers who strictly adhere to Amazon’s requirements continue to sell and even make a profit. However, if the merchants fail to follow the requirements, Amazon will not hesitate to deactivate their accounts.

Suspension of an Amazon account is one of the most upsetting things for new sellers, especially those whose sales are at their maximum. If you’ve never encountered anything like this before, you’d be at a loss for what to do. Yes! This guide is perfect for you. In this article, you will learn about the Amazon seller account reinstatement solutions to recover your account.

Tips to Reinstate Amazon Seller Account

Recognize the root reason for your suspension

It is alarming that you are unable to contact Amazon suspension support; they have suspended your account for an unknown cause or misunderstanding. You have violated their terms and services, for which they have deactivated your account.

You must first identify the core reason for the suspension; otherwise, you will be unsure of what to do next. They will most likely give you a suspension notification in which they will explain why your account has been suspended; they will not suspend your account arbitrarily.

Examine your Seller Information

Examine your Amazon seller reports checking if there are any issues with your listings, items, or customer reviews. Verify your seller reports in the “Customer Metrics” area of your seller account. Check that the suspension notification that Amazon expanded on is likewise displayed on seller reports.

Create a Plan of Action (POA)

For an account reinstatement appeal, you must submit a formal letter to Amazon. This letter is the most important component of the account reinstatement process. After investigating the situation, you must prepare a plan of action and explain it in a professional letter.

The appropriate technique to reinstate your Amazon account is to create a case-specific plan of action and a letter of appeal. Your POA (Plan of Action), according to Amazon, must cover the following three statements:

The primary cause of the problem that resulted in account suspension.

Take action to remedy the current problem.

Steps to avoid having this problem again.

Your account suspension issue might be anything that violates Amazon policies, such as bad seller reviews, incorrect information, and so on.

Write Professional POA

Remember that you committed a mistake, therefore make your tone attractive when writing POA. Your remarks should be brief and to the point. Everyone should be able to grasp it. Don’t write extraneous information or your rocket scientific solution to the problem. Amazon receives hundreds of appeal letters every day, therefore they will consider responding later to those messages that are the longest and full of pointless ranting.

According to the Amazon POA guidance, be brief and describe what you want. Do an initial evaluation to determine the root cause, write a letter of appeal, and develop a plan of action (POA) to fix the issue and prevent it from recurring, and that’s it.

Never make a new account

Do not open a new account with the same IP address. You may be upset with the account reinstatement procedure and wish to open a new account, but don’t slip into this trap. Amazon runs each account through a series of detailed check flags.

They examine your IP address, physical address, and even the bank account information associated with your suspended or blocked Amazon account to ensure that only one individual may register an account. It also covers accounts created within the same roof with the same WIFI registration by family members. They have the ability to detect and suspend accounts that share the same IP address.

Final Word

There are a variety of reasons why your seller account may be suspended. You can restore your Amazon seller account after receiving the warning.

Moreover, you can only get your account reactivated if you have followed the correct suspension appeal procedure. So, if your Amazon account is suspended then make sure to follow the tips mentioned above. These tips will surely help you to get back your account if followed properly.