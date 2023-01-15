Deputy State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Muraveiko: we are ready for any provocations from Ukraine

Belarus is ready for any provocative actions on the part of Ukraine, declared in an interview with the STV channel, Pavel Muraveiko, First Deputy State Secretary of the Security Council (SB) of the republic.

“Today we are ready to stop any provocation and any terrorist threat, no matter where it comes from, and which can cause any damage to our state, people, our people on the ground,” he said.

Muraveiko added that Minsk records “all actions, including inadequate ones,” when “incomprehensible formations created on the territory of Ukraine” are firing towards the Belarusian border.