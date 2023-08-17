In the second half of August, many are those who are squeezing the holidays and are going to spend a few days at the beach. No matter how pleasant these environments are for us, for machines are particularly harmful. Whether it is the mechanics, the upholstery or the tires, special care must be taken on the coasts.

This is due to the fact that the air on the coast is already loaded with saltpeter, which corrodes the metal parts and clogs the circuits. In addition, the sun in August on the Peninsula is inclement and with the extreme temperatures that have been recorded, it is possible to see pieces of melted plastic.

As if that were not enough, humidity in the environment is also aggressive with electronic components and the mixture of plastics that are malleable by temperature with poor contacts in the soldering can cause certain elements to stop working. For this reason, it is more frequent to see failures in the alternator or the starter motor in the summer months.

The best way to take care of our vehicle, regardless of the situation, is prevention. However, in beach areas it is especially important to take into account tips such as not parking near the beach, especially if you are going to do it for a long period of time. The sand from the breeze and the salty air affect the paint and windows of the car.

When you go to the beach, it is advisable to park with your back to the sea and, if possible, avoid being on the front line. Of course, when the sun has the power of August, it is better to seek a shade. It will not only be better when entering the cabin, which can be turned into a real oven, but also because it protects the surfaces.

The water and sand from the beach are abrasive for the interior of the vehicle and can damage the upholstery. For this reason, it is convenient to be clean and dry when it is time to return to the car, but this rule also applies to the elements that we carry, such as towels, sarongs, umbrellas, chairs or mats.

But one of the best things you can do for your car in summer is to wash it regularly and when you return from vacation, both inside and out, taking care not to rub to prevent the sand from having an abrasive effect.

«Prevention and periodic inspection of the vehicle is, without a doubt, the main tool to take care of the car also in summer. These factors can have a very negative effect on elements such as tires or the battery and should not be ignored, even if you are on vacation,” they say from the Norauto workshop network.