“La Piazza” in Ceglie Messapica with the big names in politics: from the deputy premiers Salvini and Tajani to the ministers Fitto and Calderone. All Perrino’s guests

The appointment with “The square” to Ceglie Messapica in the province of Toasts. The political event organized by Affaritaliani.it and conducted by the director Angelo Maria Perrino has come to sixth edition and will be held from 26 to 28 August in the splendid setting of the Valle d’Itria in Puglia. Corriere della Sera talks about the political event of the summer with a long dedicated article. Many topics on the agenda: debates on the executive, the war in Ukrainethe economic maneuver and all the themes of an autumn that promises to be “hot” for the Meloni government. “La Piazza, as for six editions to this part – says the director of Affaritaliani.it Angelo Maria Perrino to Corriere – it takes place at a specific moment: an intermediate period between the end of the holidays and the reopening of Parliament, businesses, schools and the resumption of daily life for families.

Saturday 26th August – continues Il Corriere – it will be the day of Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini and of the ministers Adolfo Urso and Marina CauldronSunday of Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani and of Minister Raffaele Densebut also of Antonio Misiani (PD), Charles calendar (Action) and Stephen Patuanelli (M5S). Then there will also be the dem Francesco Bowlthe mayor of Bari Antonio Dear and Mark Rizzo of the PCI. And then the FdI MEP Carlo Engagementthe mayor of Taormina Cateno DeLucathe Northern League Andrea Crippa and the former mayor of Rome Gianni Alemannicto talk about the first government with a female prime minister, the Europeans and the political balance in the majority.

