Russia | The Russians under the competition ban already want to the world: – “Without it, there is no point”

The Commonwealth of Independent States competitions meant a lot to Russian and Belarusian athletes, even though the public was not interested in the event. “For us, all international meetings are a breath of fresh air,” said the captain of the Russian national beach soccer team, Anton Škarin.

Minsk

Young people Russian and Belarusian athletes are not worried about sanctions, but national team athletes are burdened by the lack of international competitions.

Beach soccer was one of the few sports in the second Commonwealth of Independent States competition in Belarus, in which national team athletes participated.

The captain of the Russian national team Anton Škarin said after the heat loss to Oman that any athlete needs international competitions.

“First of all, these are the international games we have been waiting for. For us, any matches are a breath of fresh air, even without all the European national teams and without all the countries of the world.”

“However, we represent our country. Of course, we have the Russian championships, but an athlete needs international competitions where he can represent the national team. Without it, there is no point,” Škarin stated in the rain at the Olimpiski sports field.

Oman beat Russia in the preliminaries of beach soccer 7–4 at the Olimpiski sports field in Minsk.

Russian the national team is banned from international competitions in this sport as well, but Belarus is allowed to compete in beach soccer instead.

It has already secured its place at the World Championships in Dubai next February as one of the four European teams. The others are Ukraine, Italy and Portugal.

Last week, Belarus organized the CIS competitions of the Commonwealth of Independent States. A total of 22 countries participate in the competitions.

For Škarinin’s team, the CIS competitions were the only international competitions it has been able to participate in for over a year and a half.

“You have to be able to play and develop. Yes, there are older athletes who have already played, but there are youngsters who are growing up now.”

“I hope that in the end everything would be resolved, and we would be allowed first in some competitions and then in others. We hope so. Everyone wants to play.”

At the CIS Games, Belarus won beach soccer, Iran came second. Russia ranked third. Beach soccer was one of the sports that most interested the public.

The striker of the Russian national team, Fyodor Semskov, was the best scorer of the beach soccer tournament of the CIS Games. He scored 12 goals.

For many for young track and field athletes, the CIS sports competitions were the first international competitions. Nevertheless, after their performances, they gave interviews to the media who were on duty on the side of the field as usual.

Belarus Yegor Bereshko ran third in the boys’ 300 meters. He said that the goal would be to get to “European” competitions.

What motivates a young athlete when, at least at the moment, Belarus’ track and field athletes are not allowed to participate in, for example, the European Championships?

“First of all, we have a lot of internal competitions. And there are such competitions among CIS countries. This is also very valuable.”

The girls' long jump final was contested at the Dinamo Olympic Stadium in Minsk.

Young people played to almost empty stands. Girls’ and boys’ athletics did not attract much public interest, although entry to the Dinamo National Olympic Stadium was free. It didn’t bother the athletes.

Russian by Timur Farafull14, won the boys’ 300 meters, got a big flag of his home country in his hand right after the run, and happily waved it and went on the lap of honor.

“This means a lot to me, because there were no athletics in the previous CIS competitions and for me athletics is the most important thing in my life. I have experienced unforgettable emotions here. I’ll never forget how I ran around the stadium with the flag when I won.”

From Hatsina near St. Petersburg Andrei Fedotov, 14, crossed four meters in the pole vault and took gold with the result. He said after the award ceremony that the international ban on Russian athletes does not affect motivation.

“I am motivated to compete among the CIS countries. They are our former brothers. It’s really nice to perform here among my own people.”

According to Fedotov, the most important goal is to jump 420 centimeters. In the future, he dreams of the Olympics. The prize distribution was emotional for him.

“It was a great pride to hear the Russian national anthem and to be with the Russian flag, because Russia does not appear anywhere now. It was really nice.”

Andrei Fedotov from Hatsina near St. Petersburg crossed four meters in the boys' pole vault.

Gold Belarus, who ran in the girls’ 60 meters and 300 meters Anna Orlovskaya14, didn’t even know that Belarusian athletes have been denied access to international arenas.

He studies at the Minsk State Olympic Reserve School, but young athletes are apparently not bothered by current affairs.

“I didn’t know about this. I only found out now,” Orlovskaja said about the ban. “This was my first international start.”

What did you learn from these competitions?

“That you don’t always have to worry. You always have to do what you like and fight to the end in this sport. You have to do everything the coach says, and not argue with him, but obey.”

Belarus’s Anna Orlovskaja won the girls’ 60-meter and 300-meter sprint races.

of the CIS sports competitions in Belarus ended on Sunday. 22 countries participated in them, also from outside the CIS.

In addition to athletics and beach soccer, the sports included rhythmic gymnastics, weightlifting, shooting, volleyball, handball, swimming, boxing, judo, karate, archery and modern pentathlon.

In the medal table, Russia ranked first with 288 medals and Belarus ranked second with 236 medals. Uzbekistan, which came in third, received 106 medals.

The first CIS sports competitions were organized in 2021 in Russia. The next ones will be in Azerbaijan in two years.