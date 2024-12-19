The vierias are considered one of the delicacies of the Galicia region. Mainly, they are recognized for their sweet flavor and also for their soft and tender texture. Today they continue to be one of the star products of gastronomy, both for their versatility and for the magnificent sensations that each bite provokes.

From the ancient Greeks to the Romans, this fish was already a seal of the Mediterranean diet. In the Middle Ages, vierias were one of the most consumed foods in the Santiago de Compostela part of Spain. Its characteristic flavor does not remain in Mediterranean areas, since it has also been considered a staple of several Asian cultures, for example, in China and Japan it is prepared as sashimi and sushi. It is worth mentioning that it is also a delight at various Japanese events, such as New Year’s parties and weddings.

Recipes in Western culture are usually baked and barbecued. Likewise, they are within gourmet kitchens and it is an ingredient used by many renowned chefs. No less important, the benefits of its properties are positive for our health, since we can find a series of proteins, vitamins, omega 3 and few fats. They are definitely a healthy alternative and that they are part of a good diet.

Its nutritional profile is ideal and its flavor is one of the best among seafood products. It is for all these advantages that we share with you a puff pastry crusted version of book 545 Recipes to Succeed by Karlos Arguiñano.

Ingredients for stuffed scallops with puff pastry crust

4 scallops.

1 sheet of puff pastry.

4 peeled prawns.

1 leek clean.

1 chive.

30 g of flour.

300 ml of milk.

1 beaten egg.

extra virgin olive oil.

parsley.

nutmeg.

salt.





Preparation of the stuffed scallops with a puff pastry crust

We open the scallops to remove the inside From the membranes and dark parts, we reserve the calluses and corals. We also keep the deep shells. We cut prawns into slices. We cut the corals of the scallops in the same way to reserve them. 2 tablespoons of oil in a large frying pan and cut the leek into 4 pieces and into fine julienne strips, add to the pan and season to low heat for 5-6 minutes. We cut each callus in 3 slicesplace in the pan, cook for 30 seconds on each side. In a saucepan with 2 tablespoons of oil, cut the chives, season and put low heat 6-8 minutes. We prepare the prawns and corals, we put them in the casserole. We add the flour to the casserole for 1-2 minutes to cook it. We add the milk little by little, we prepare the bechamel over low heat for 8-10 minutes and continue stirring. We grate nutmeg on top in small quantities, mix well on a plate and let it cool a little. We put the puff pastry on the counterwith one of the shells reserved as a pastry cutter, we cut 4 tapas. We add the leek and the scallop tripe in the 4 deep shells. We cover with the farce mixture and cover with the puff pastry until all the filling is covered. You can stretch the puff pastry to cover if necessary. Then, we put it on a baking tray, brush it with beaten egg and bake at 180 C for 20 minutes. We serve 1 stuffed scallop for each plate and we can decorate them with parsley.





Properties of scallops

The scallops They are rich in proteins (19%) and low in fat (less than 1%). Therefore, its calorie content is very low. In minerals, selenium and phosphorus stand out; of which a scallop provides 32 and 40% respectively of the recommended daily selenium intakes (IR/day) for men and women, respectively aged 20 to 39 years with moderate physical activity, and 20% of the IR/ day to men and women, in the case of phosphorus. Regarding vitamins, it is rich in vitamin B12, of which one scallop provides 39% of the IR/day for this nutrient; and in vitamin B3 or niacin, 14 and 19% of the IR/day, for men and women respectively.

For every 100 grams of scallops there are:

Energy: 84 Kcal

Protein: 19 g

Total lipids: 0.9 g

Calcium: 120 mg

Iron: 2.4 mg

Potassium: 480 mg

