Asaja, Coag, UPA and Unión de Uniones reaffirm the threat of protests after the meeting with the ministries of Economy and Agriculture
The agricultural organizations have left their meeting today with the Ministries of Economy and Agriculture in the same way they entered, frontally opposed to the free trade agreement with Mercosur and threatening with a ‘hot’ February of mobilizations. They have not given any details of…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#convince #farmers #maintain #mobilizations #Mercosur #meeting #Government
Leave a Reply