Chef Gordon Ramsay is not only famous in the United States. He arrived in Spain through the American program Kitchen nightmare. His culinary skills, as well as his great knowledge of the gastronomy sector, have positioned him as one of the most respected chefs on the planet. He doesn’t mince words and if he has to say something bad, he says it without a problem, like when he criticized Dua Lipa’s viral drink.

Besides, He has a YouTube channel where he shares recipes and, sometimes, invites celebrities. One was Matthew McConaugheyperformer of films like The Wolf of Wall Street and whose Russian salad went viral in a matter of seconds.

In the video of both, they were in charge of prepare a steak with eggs and pico de galloa combined dish that could be useful for those days when we don’t have enough imagination to cook, but we have to eat.

The secrets to making a good steak with eggs, according to Gordon Ramsay and Matthew McConaughey



During the cooking process, the chef told his guest several ‘tips’ to achieve a perfect and cooked steak. One has to do with the oil. The cook First spread the product with the well-known liquid gold of gastronomy.

It also explains that, If we add three pieces of butter to the pan, We fuse them with the oil from the pan and drizzle the steak with the mixture, “it gives it more and more flavor. Now you can see why did we need that amount of fat“.

It is a plate very easy to make and does not require exotic or peculiar ingredients. They can be found in any supermarket and, following the tricks of the chef who uses ginger beer to make fish & chips, it will be delicious.

Ingredients

2 beef steaks

spices for meat

2 eggs

goat cheese

Butter

Olive oil

For the pico de gallo

3 tomatoes

fresh cilantro

Lime juice

1 red jalapeno pepper

1 roasted red pepper

Half white onion

Half a cup of nopales

Step by step to prepare the fillet with eggs and pico de gallo

The first thing we will do is follow the chef’s advice that we mentioned above: We spread the fillet with olive oil and We add two tablespoons of spices for the meat. We let it rest. While the meat rests, let’s go chopping the ingredients for the pico de gallo. In a pan, we cook the meat, 3 minutes per side. It is in this step where we will add three pieces of butter and we will spray the piece with the mixture that has formed after melting the butter with the oil. As soon as the piece is done, we will put it on a rack to that excess fat separates from the piece. ​Next, we will prepare the pico de gallo. To do this, we will mix the previously chopped ingredients in a bowl and season with salt and pepper. We continue with the eggs. In the same pan as the meat, We add oil and cook the eggs. We crumble a little goat cheese about the eggs. For the presentation, First we put the chopped meat, the pico de gallo and top with the eggs.

Benefits of eggs

The egg is a product that, in our country, it is very present. Whether to prepare a potato omelette or some broken eggs, it is a food that, in Spanish gastronomy, never fails.

At the same time, it is a food that contains numerous health benefits. For example, it is source of minerals such as iron, zinc, selenium and vitamins A and B, among others.





From the Mayo Clinic they explain that egg whites do not have cholesterol, but the yolk does. “A large egg has about 186 mg of cholesterol, which is found in the yolk.. If your diet contains little cholesterol, according to some studies, eating up to one egg a day could be a good option“, they point out.

The Spanish Nutrition Foundation (FEN) mentions that 100 g of eggs can contain:

Energy: 150 kcal

Protein: 12.5 g

Total lipids: 11.1 g

Water: 76.4g

Calcium: 57 g

Iron: 1.9 mg

