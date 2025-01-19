There are many magical corners that, beyond the beaches, the province of Malaga offers. On a large hill, full of whitewashed houses and narrow streets and steep is Casares, a municipality of the so-called white towns that has become the only one in Andalusia that is competing for the award of Best Tourist Town granted by UN Tourism, the United Nations agency in charge of promoting responsible tourism.

This town will compete with Cudillero (Asturias), Ainsa (Huesca), Sos del Rey Católico (Zaragoza), Mura (Barcelona) and Pals (Girona) as well as with other 254 municipalities from 60 countries to be one of the ‘Best Tourism Villages’ . And, located just 16 kilometers from Estepona, Casares is considered one of the most beautiful towns in the province of Malaga and forms a typical postcard of an Andalusian town. In addition, the picturesque arrangement of the houses earned it the name of “hanging town.”

Origin

The origin of Casares dates back to the Iberian and Phoenician times although its name comes from Roman domination. In fact, it is said that the name of Casares is influenced by the name of Julio Cesar, who in the year 61 BC visited the famous Reek Baths of Carratraca to cure himself of a skin disease that he had with its sulfurous waters. becoming the place well known throughout Rome for its healing qualities.

Casares was also influenced by the long period of Muslim domination during the time of Al-Andalus. It became one of the central places in the Moorish revolts that took place during the year 1570, after the Christians invaded and conquered the south of the peninsula.









To do

Casares can be visited perfectly in one day. In addition to walk through its beautiful streetsyou can visit monuments such as the castle, the birthplace of Blas Infante or the so-called Baños de la Hedionda.

Casares Castle: Located at the top of the town, it dominates the valleys, hills and coastal plains that extend from the Ronda mountain range to the Bay of Algeciras, so you have a great view of part of the provinces of Málaga and Cádiz. The castle dates back to the 13th century and is of Arab origin. The walled enclosure has the shape of an irregular polygon with various inlets and outlets caused by topographical conditions, since the wall, especially in its southern, western and northern parts, follows the edge of a deep ravine known as “La Planá”. This is why the wall is not very high, being in some parts (mainly at the edge of the ravine) a simple firewall.

House of Blas Infante: Located at 51 Carrera Street is the house where Blas Infante, considered the Father of the Andalusian Homeland, was born in Casares on July 5, 1885, for being the greatest ideologist of political Andalusianism. Currently, in addition to being a tourist information point, the house houses a permanent exhibition with fragments of the life and works of this illustrious Casareseño, which brings us closer to a better knowledge of his thoughts and his own person. In addition, the house has a small temporary exhibition room, which usually hosts exhibitions by local and regional artists.

Hedionda Baths: They say that here the devil breathed his last when he was expelled by Santiago. This is one of the legends that the popular imagination keeps to justify the sulfur smell of the waters. Those known as Baños de la Hedionda, an Asset of Cultural Interest, constitute one of the historical landmarks of the Utrera massif and in general of all of Casares. These are Ferruginous Sulfur Baths, located in a beautiful and advantageous location, which man has been able to take advantage of since Roman times. The spa complex, square, with a spherical pendentive vault and two barrel vaults, is located on the right bank of the Albarrán stream and very close to the border with the municipality of Manilva.

Best Tourism Villages

These UN awards aim recognize those people committed to sustainability and that are a notable example of a rural tourism destination, with recognized cultural and natural assets.

UN Tourism requires that applicants be towns with low demographic density and a maximum population of 15,000 inhabitantslocated in a landscape with a significant presence of traditional activities such as agriculture, forestry, livestock or fishing and that share the values ​​and lifestyle of the community.

In relation to the evaluation areas, the nine thematic blocks: cultural and natural resources, promotion and conservation of cultural resources, economic sustainability, social sustainability, environmental sustainability, tourism development and value chain integration, tourism governance, infrastructure and connectivity, and health and safety.

One of the streets of Casares



Villages awarded the UN Tourism Best Tourism Villages seal will receive a diploma or license plate valid for three yearswith the possibility of renewal.

They will get like this international visibility as examples of rural destinations that preserve and promote their landscapes, their biological and cultural diversity, as well as their local values ​​and activities, and that have a clear commitment to triple sustainability.

Those towns that do not fully meet the criteria to obtain this recognition, but stand out, can become part of the network by integrating into the Upgrade program. As members of the program, these towns will receive assistance from UN Tourism and partner entities to continue improving.

As in previous years, an independent and external advisory board will evaluate the 260 applications against the requirements. The Best Tourism Villages network has 186 members129 towns recognized as best towns for tourism and 57 that participate in the improvement program representing 55 countries.

For now, eight Spanish municipalities They are already part of this international label: Alquézar (Huesca), Cantavieja (Teruel), Guadalupe (Cáceres), Lekunberri (Navarra), Morella (Castellón), Oñati (Gipuzkoa), Rupit y Pruit (Gerona) and Sigüenza (Guadalajara).