Sonic Superstars – Shadow Costume

The Shadow costume for Sonic from Sonic Superstars is available now To celebrate the recent announcement of SONICSEGA released Sonic's Shadow costume in Sonic Superstarsnow available on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™ and digitally on PC. The Shadow costume for Sonic is free for all players of Sonic Superstars and adds a new look inspired by one of Sonic's greatest rivals to enjoy on his journey. The costume can be equipped at the character select screen by choosing Sonic and then pressing left or right in Story Mode. Sonic Superstars is available digitally and physically on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™ and digitally on PC. To not miss updates on Sonic the Hedgehog, follow Sonic on X (Twitter), Instagram And TikToklike it Facebookand sign up to Twitch channel et al Youtube channel. Also, don't forget to visit SEGA's e-shop at shop.sega.com.

Source: SEGA via PLAION