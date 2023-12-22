From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 12/22/2023 – 15:52

Drinks are essential during celebrations, and Supper Christmas can't be missed either. Regardless of which ingredients will make up the menu, choosing good wines or sparkling wines, traditional for the season, makes all the difference.

+ Only 15% of Brazilians are expected to spend more at Christmas this year, compared to 2022

Recognizing that taste is something very personal, Paulino Costinha, commercial manager at Supermercados Mundial, highlights the varieties available. “Each person has their own way, their own taste and expectations. If you like something softer, go for sparkling rosé and muscatel, now if you are a fan of full-bodied wines, the choice is brut and extra brut”, explains the specialist who is betting on an increase in sales of sparkling wines in the final stretch of the year.

As for pairing, Paulino emphasizes that the choice depends largely on personal taste, but he gives some tips for those who want to start trying the drink. “Start with sparkling wine at meal time, and you can consume white and rosé wines, or continue with sparkling wines”, he advises. Furthermore, he highlights the latest developments in Italian sparkling wines and the surprises that Portugal and Chile bring for wine lovers.

Thamirys Schneider, sommelière at Wine, a wine subscription club, brings five tips for choosing the best wine and surprising Supper. See options starting at R$40:

Pay attention to the diversity of flavors

It is common for each guest to choose a dish to take away, which means that cod, turkey, sirloin, sausage, among others, are offered. At these times, the versatility of rosé wine does the honors in style. One choice is Le Rosé de SIGP Méditerranée Rosé 2020. A label with an aroma of fresh red fruits, peach and floral notes, this rosé has a light, fruity flavor with good acidity.

Harmonize high temperatures with sparkling wines

Brazilian Christmas is tropical, so it will probably be a very hot day and this should be taken into account when choosing wines. A good tip to beat the heat, without losing your hand when it comes to harmonizing so many recipes, is to choose a sparkling wine, which is a 'joker wine'; if it is a rosé, it will be an even more assertive choice, as the range of possibilities for pairings will be greater.

The Spanish Sparkling Mirablau Rosé It could be a good item for the value for money. Made with two emblematic Spanish grapes, Tempranillo and Bobal, this example guarantees freshness, lightness and versatility.

If you prefer a red wine, make it light.

If you don't want to give up enjoying a red wine at your Christmas dinner, even on hot days, the ideal is to opt for a lighter example, that is, less full-bodied, that can be served, after a brief cooling, between 14ºC and 16ºC . Another alternative is to choose young reds with an alcohol content of around 13%, as they adapt well to milder temperatures. The Bonarda, Gamay, Pinot Noir and even Merlot and Cabernet Franc grapes produce great wine options based on these characteristics.

Desserts pair well with special wines and sweets

It is common at Christmas to enjoy fruit desserts, such as fruit salads, panettone, coconut manjar and red fruit cheesecake. For this pairing, the expert recommends a soft sparkling wine with fruity notes and freshness.

Fast Shop makes a special selection of drinks

Wines: According to the retailer, its portfolio brings together more than 20 importers with options between grapes, production methods and different countries of origin. Between them:

Sparkling wines: The also has a selection of sparkling wines, with emphasis on produced in Serra Gaúcha, awarded worldwide.