Last month, the Netherlands sent the first F-16 fighter jets to Romania, where Ukrainians are being trained to operate the fighters.

Holland's the government has decided to deliver the first 18 F-16 fighters to Ukraine, the country's prime minister Mark Rutte said on Friday, according to Reuters. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi told about it a moment earlier.

“I announced today [perjantaina] to President Zelensky about our government's decision to prepare the first 18 F-16 fighter jets for delivery to Ukraine,” Rutte said on the X messaging service (formerly Twitter).

“The supply of F-16s is one of the most important elements in the agreements we have made for armed support to Ukraine.”

According to Rutte, the delivery of the machines still requires an export license from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as sufficient personnel and infrastructure in Ukraine. The prime minister did not give more detailed schedule information in this regard. However, Friday's decision allows personnel and funding to be allocated to the preparation of the fighter jet delivery.

Netherlands already said in August that it would give US-made F-16 fighters to Ukraine, but the number remained open at that time.

Last month, the Netherlands sent the first F-16s to Romania, where Ukrainian pilots and personnel are being trained to operate the fighters.

Denmark, Norway and Belgium have also said they intend to send F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

“ Last month, the Netherlands sent the first planes to Romania, where Ukrainian pilots and personnel are being trained.

Mark Rutte is stepping down as prime minister. Election winner Geert Wilders has taken a tight-lipped approach to aid to Ukraine.

Read more: Dutch election winner says Ukraine can't be given weapons – Geert Wilders was stopped by HS in the corridor of parliament and something unexpected happened

Holland's besides, Japan also announced an arms shipment on Friday, which may benefit Ukraine.

According to the BBC, Japan said that it is sending Patriot anti-aircraft missiles to the United States. The decision may be an indirect support for Ukraine, as it allows the United States to send its own Patriots to Ukraine.

Sending the missiles was made possible by Japan changing its arms export rules. Previously, Japan only allowed components manufactured under license to be sent to the country from which Japan had obtained the license. With the change, it is also possible to send complete products. According to media reports, the United States had asked Japan to change its rules.

In Japan, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has manufactured Patriot missiles under license from the US companies Lockheed Martin and RTX.

The Japanese government said on Friday that it was sending Patriot missiles to the United States “to strengthen the Japan-US alliance.” Missiles could not be sent to a third country without Japan's permission.

of Japan the rules still prohibit the export of weapons to a country at war. However, exporting the missiles to the United States allows the United States to provide Patriot missiles to Ukraine from its own stockpiles.

Western countries' weapons stockpiles have started to run out after they have supported Ukraine in the war against Russia for almost two years now. Ukraine has warned that the depletion of aid will limit its ability to defend itself.

The Patriot anti-aircraft missiles are among the most advanced weapons systems the United States has provided to Ukraine. In recent months, Ukraine has repeatedly requested more anti-aircraft equipment.

According to the Financial Times, Japan is also considering exporting 155mm artillery shells to Britain.

Japan's constitution, drawn up after World War II, is very pacifist. Only in 2014 did Japan allow arms exports. In recent years, Japan has increased investments in its defense forces citing the military threat from China and North Korea.