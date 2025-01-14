Cortisol, as we well know, is a glucocorticoid hormone that is produced in the cortex of the adrenal glands and, later, is released into the bloodthus being transported throughout the body. Its measurement is important to diagnose and manage disorders related to the adrenal glands and the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis.

Among other things, the cortisol analysis measures the amount of cortisol in the blood, urine or saliva. Hence, health professionals and experts recommend it when there are symptoms that suggest a imbalance in the level of cortisol, such as extreme fatigue, muscle weakness, changing body weight, or high blood pressure.

Features

¿And what are the main functions of cortisol?? Next, the complete list:

Fetal development. Blood pressure control. Regulation of hours of sleep and wakefulness. Regulation of the stress response. Anti-inflammatory action. Control of blood sugar levels. Metabolism of carbohydrates, proteins and fats.

To take into account

Although cortisol levels in the body vary considerably throughout the daythey are generally higher by the tomorrow when you wake up and they decrease as the hours go by. Its secretion It is modulated by three systems very well interconnectedwhich are the pituitary gland, the hypothalamus and the adrenal glands.

Although cortisol is a hormone that It is activated to protect us from threatening situationsit does not mean that the more cortisol our body has, the better. Faced with this panorama, many Spaniards wonder how to reduce it. Well, here goes one series of recommendationsaccording to ‘Neoactives‘:

Have restful dreams.

Exercise regularly.

Prioritize tasks and manage time.

Maintain healthy social relationships.

Carry out relaxation practices such as yoga and meditation.

Learn to limit stress and behaviors that promote stressed states with psychological therapy.

Follow a healthy, balanced and varied diet