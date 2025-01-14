Spanish football has been paralyzed this Tuesday morning after learning the police arrest of Sevilla player Kike Salas for allegedly forcing yellow cards to manipulate the sports betting market. The serious accusation now shakes the career of a very promising boy, born for sports, whom the Seville team convinced at just 13 years old so that he would leave paddle tennis after becoming world champion with the racket to put his life on the path to the elite of football.

Salas fell in love with Quique Sánchez Flores last season and he did it again this season with Garcia Pimienta. The 22-year-old center back is a sweetheart who has stood out until now for his tenacity, vision of the game and anticipation. The characteristics of a boy born for sport soon caught the attention of the Seville club, where they never doubted his chances of reaching the top.

Of course, the story of a boy with footballer blood – his uncle Víctor Salas wore the Sevilla shirt for four years – It could have been very different if the Andalusian club had not tempted him in time. And Salas, jewel of this Sevilla team, opted for the ball shortly after achieving his first great triumph in padel: he won the Benjamin world championship at the age of nine and shortly after celebrated the Spanish championship with the Andalusian team.

What’s more, before wearing white, the young man tried his luck in the Málaga and Betis youth teams, eternal rival of the team that finally gave him the opportunity. of the professional debut during the Julen Lopetegui era.

Until this Tuesday, despite the criticism received for his difficulty adapting to the band, Salas was one of the great assets of the club and had been tempted by Lazio in the winter transfer market. With the latest news, any transfer option has disappeared immediately, since the boy who grew up between the racket and the ball in the padel club run by his parents in Morón (Seville) could have conditioned his entire sporting career for seven yellow in the last nine games played.