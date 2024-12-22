The number 37876 has been graced with the first fifth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery Draw. This prize, worth 60,000 euros for the series, is distributed among the winning tenths, which means that the lucky owners of this number will receive 6,000 euros per tenth.

The number has fallen municipality of Sort, which belongs to Lleida, Catalonia. Its name means “luck” in Catalan, it is famous for its many prizes and is a place of pilgrimage for many buyers of tenths.

One more year, the ranking of the luckiest places continues to be led by the city of Madridwhere the ‘Gordo’ has fallen a total of 84 occasions in the more than 200 years of history of the traditional draw, the last of which was last year 2023. In addition, the first prize has gone to Madrid in the last eight years (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023). The first time she was honored was in 1816.

According to data from the State Lottery and Betting Society (SELAE), collected by Europa Press, the second most fortunate city in Spain is once again Barcelona, ​​since a total of 44 ‘Fatties’ since 1817. The prize also fell in the Catalan capital in 2022 and 2023.

These two large cities are followed by in matters of Seville fortune, with 19, Bilbao (16), Valencia (15), Zaragoza (14) and Cádiz (13). Likewise, other Spanish cities have been awarded the ‘Gordo’ repeatedly throughout the history of the draw. This is the case of Malaga, where the first prize has been awarded twelve times; Granada, in eleven; Alicante, in ten; Santander and A Coruña, on nine occasions.

For their part, San Sebastián and Gijón have been awarded on eight occasions; Palma and Manises (Valencia), in seven; Lugo, Murcia, Pamplona and Valladolid, in six; Albacete, Badajoz, Oviedo, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, San Pedro del Pinatar (Murcia), Vigo, Salamanca, Granadilla de Abona (Tenerife), in five; Benidorm (Alicante), Almería, Castellón de la Plana (Castellón), O Porriño (Pontevedra), Teruel, Córdoba, Sort (Lérida), Vic (Barcelona), Torrejón de Ardoz (Madrid), Burgos and Telde (Las Palmas), in four.

The first prize has fallen three times in Santiago de Compostela; Elche and Torrevieja (Alicante); Roquetas de Mar (Almería); Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz); Ayamonte (Huelva); San Bartolomé de Tirajana, Antigua, Arrecife and Arucas (Las Palmas); Ronda (Malaga)

Casas Ibáñez (Albacete), Sabadell (Barcelona), Cáceres, Algeciras (Cádiz), Ciudad Real, Carballo (A Coruña), Almuñécar (Granada), Huesca, Boñar (León), Palencia, Logroño; Santa Cruz de Tenerife, San Cristóbal de la Laguna and Puerto de la Cruz (Santa Cruz de Tenerife), Alzira and Alaquàs (Valencia); Segovia, Zamora and Soria have received the ‘visit’ of Gordo three times.

For his part, on two occasions, ‘El Gordo’ It was distributed in Vitoria (Álava); San Vicent del Raspeig, Jávea and Santa Pola (Alicante); El Ejido and Vícar (Almería); Avilés and Nava (Asturias); Can Picafort and S’Arenal (Balearic Islands); Granollers, L’Hospitalet de Llobregat and Sant Quirze del Vallés (Barcelona); Coria, Plasencia and Trujillo (Cáceres); Cuenca and Belmonte (Cuenca); Baeza, Linares, Úbeda and Villacarrillo (Jaén); Lion; Lleida; Vilalba (Lugo); Zarautz (Guipúzcoa); Figueres (Girona), Huelva.

The first prize has also fallen twice in Alcalá de Henares, Aranjuez, Getafe, Alcorcón, Colmenar Viejo, Collado Villalba, Las Rozas, Leganés, Parla, San Lorenzo de El Escorial and San Sebastián de los Reyes (Madrid); Alora, Marbella, and Torremolinos (Málaga); Alcantarilla, Cartagena, Mazarrón and Yecla (Murcia); Cordovilla (Navarra); Orense; Pontevedra and Poio (Pontevedra); Gáldar, Morro Jable, San Francisco de Paula, Santa Lucía de Tirajana, Teror, Yaiza (Las Palmas); Los Realejos (Tenerife); Almazán (Soria); Reus (Tarragona); Talavera de la Reina (Toledo); Alfara del Patriarca, Gandia, Paiporta and Xàtiva (Valencia); Arrollo de la Encomienda (Valladolid); Derio (Vizcaya); Hinojosa del Duque and Puente Genil (Córdoba).

Finally, among provincial capital cities, it has fallen only once in Girona, Toledo and Jaén (2023), and in Guadalajara (1970). First prize has never been awarded to the capital cities of Ávila and Tarragona, although it has been awarded to smaller towns in their provinces, such as Altafulla, Reus or Tortosa, in Catalonia; and El Barraco or Poyales del Hoyo in Avila. The autonomous city of Melilla remains the only Spanish region where this desired first prize has never fallen.endowed with 400,000 euros per tenth.