If the avocado had a time of glory in which no other food was talked about other than it, a few years ago it was oats’ turn, without displacing – far from it – the other. Oatmeal is a very popular breakfast that is made up of oats and a liquid, such as water, milk or a vegetable drink, and is the best prepared due to the amount of nutrients it provides.

But let’s start with the basics: what is oats? It is a cereal that has been used throughout history, being very healthy for the general population. Although it can be purchased in whole grain, nowadays we can find it laminated, crushed… and that makes it much easier and faster to cook it.

Why you should eat oats

Research shows that oats and oatmeal They can help control blood sugar and reduce cholesterol levels, as well as help control weight and improve digestive health.

In this sense, as pointed out by Salvador Talon, dietitian-nutritionist and nutritional coordinator at ZEM Wellness Clinic Altea, this cereal contains an important source of nutrients such as vitamin B5, B6 and E, as well as minerals and trace elements such as manganese, selenium or copper. . In addition, it is made up of other phytonutrients such as beta-glucans, a soluble fiber essential for the health of our intestine, “similar to what medicinal mushrooms contain, so it also helps the immune system.”









According to the expert, this soluble fiber “modulates cholesterol and sugar levels, promotes intestinal transit and helps defenses, which is why oats become a very interesting prebiotic.” In addition, although cereals do not contain a large amount, oats can function as a source of protein.

Amount of oats per day

If oatmeal is as good as it seems, what is the appropriate amount to consume? Salvador Talon has the information: «The amount recommended by the WHO is between 25 and 30 grams per day, at least. However, depending on physical activity, it can be increased to 75 grams or even more.

However, oatmeal doesn’t have to be right for everyone. It is not recommended to eat oatmeal for people with digestive problems as it can be irritating and can also produce intestinal gas. For the experts of ZEM Wellness Clinic Alteaeach guest has a personalized treatment and, therefore, they recommend a Nutritional Plan according to the needs of each person, since depending on their pathologies or alterations in the microbiota, oats may not be suitable at some times, as we have already seen.

How to introduce oats

It is true that everyone talks about the benefits of oatmeal and we see it in each and every supermarket, but some people do not know how to introduce it into their daily lives to benefit from it. The simplest thing and what nutrition experts recommend is to start doing it at breakfast, since, as we have seen before, just by adding a drink (water, milk or vegetable drink) we would have a most nutritious preparation.

We find them in the form of cereals or flakescan be eaten raw, although the majority that we find in stores have a heat treatment. Salvador Talon advises introducing them in the mornings due to their source of energy, either at breakfast or at midday.

«At breakfast they can also be taken in yogurt with nuts or cooked in a vegetable drink and at midday they can be added to soups or creams, replacing noodles, pasta and the like », he says. Although this may sound strange, the truth is that incorporating oats into recipes that we know as savory is a great decision. For example, if we replace rice with oats in a mushroom risotto, we will have a very nutritious dish and better digestion.