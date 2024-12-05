Food is an invaluable source of health to which perhaps we do not pay all the attention it deserves, especially during our youth. And yet this is a mistake because if we understand it as the key to a healthy body, it makes perfect sense that we take measures both to reduce the risk of suffering from diseases as for relieve symptoms of agingsuch as joint degradation.

Beyond an aesthetic issue, determined by wrinkles and other external signs, aging entails the gradual loss of the potential of our cellswhich translates into alterations of all kinds. The osteomyoarticular system (bones, tendons, muscles and joints) suffers with age due to the degradation of collagen, a fundamental protein found in connective tissues.

In addition to aging, which is ultimately a natural and unalterable process, There are other factors that not only contribute to collagen loss but they accelerate it, like unprotected sun exposure, smoking and an unhealthy diet.

In recent years, collagen has become one of those supplements that appear incessantly on social networks and advertisements advertising, with tablets, pills or powder being the most common formats in which it can be consumed. But it is not necessary to go to the chemical version because With very few ingredients we can make gelatin at home quickly and economically.

An easy and economical recipe

Gelatin is a protein from animal collagen, usually from cows and pigs. It is important not to confuse this collagen of chemical origin with the one naturally produced by the body. On the other hand, the one we find in supermarkets contains sweeteners and sugars of which we must be aware, especially if we suffer from pathologies in which these ingredients are not recommended, such as diabetes or obesity.

Taking gelatin occasionally is not scientifically supported as a method to recover joint health but the best way to alleviate aging effects like this is Maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly. However, if we want to discover the benefits of this product, it will always be better to make it at home and in the most natural way possible. The ingredients would be:

500 milliliters of fruit juice of your choice.

6 sheets of gelatin.

2-3 tablespoons of honey.

Fresh fruit in pieces.

The preparation is extremely simple: The gelatin sheets are submerged in cold water so that they can hydrate and dissolve better afterwards. The natural juice will be heated over low heat and the already hydrated gelatin will be added. Finally, fresh fruit will serve to give you a sweet contribution in the most natural way.

References

Mayo Clinic (sf). Aging: what to expect. https://www.mayoclinic.org/es/healthy-lifestyle/healthy-aging/in-depth/aging/art-20046070

