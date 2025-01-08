Apple has just officially launched a new version of the operating system for iPhones, iOS 18.2.1, a new updated software full of new features to improve your user experience that includes new customization, privacy and security functions, but for now Unfortunately for European users, without Artificial Intelligence at the moment.

You have to keep in mind that Not all iPhones are compatible with this new operating system, In addition, you must have enough storage space to be able to do it. Although Apple has assured that it is a small update, so it will not take up as much space as others.

How to update to iOS 18.2.1

To update your device you just have to go to Settingslook for the section General and go to Software update. Another option is to wait for Apple to automatically notify you that you have a pending update and you will only have to give the go-ahead for it to be downloaded, this will happen within a few days.

What’s new in iOS 18.2.1

Although it is not one of the biggest updates, it is still important, especially since the company has indicated that They have fixed some security bugs. But these are not the only new features and, for example, with iOS 18.2.1, we will find improvements in the camera such as it will open faster or that you will be able to focus and lock the exposuren before taking the photo.

In the same way that with this update you will have more customization and control to change the apps that come by default installed on your iPhone. Finally, Apple has thought about one of the brand’s most fashionable accessories, AirTags, and with this updated operating system it is improves their location by being able to share their location with others, perfect for those who carry it in their suitcases when they travel.