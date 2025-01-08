Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, chief of staff of the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, assured this Wednesday after his statement in the Supreme Court that the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, “has to be judged and sentenced in an exemplary manner so that no one else ever thinks of revealing a secret file of a Spaniard.

Rodríguez made this statement after testifying as a witness in the case in which García Ortiz is being investigated for a crime of revealing secrets, a case in which he has been convinced that the attorney general “go ahead».

«The files of any Spaniard cannot be made known, be they a prosecutor, a doctor or a traffic guard. It can’t be done. And only with one exemplary sentence “Everyone will take note that public officials cannot disclose anyone’s personal data,” he said. But, “this being relevant”, the one who has to be judged is Pedro Sánchez as “creator of the corruption plot that surrounds him, his family, his party and his government.

Rodríguez has denied that he spread any hoax because the information he had was that the prosecutor Julián Salto He was not opposed to a settlement agreement with Ayuso’s boyfriend, for two tax crimes, and that was true.









In his opinion, “it is evident that if Mr. Gonzalez Amador were not Ayuso’s boyfriend, this matter had been resolved by the Treasury a long time ago, like thousands of daily cases.” «The President of the Government has designed a political operation against a political rival, and that in no way can be tolerated in democracy,” he added.

According to Rodríguez, who has answered the questions of the State lawyers, who represent the two accused, and those of the lieutenant prosecutor (the accusations, neither the private nor the popular ones have intervened), the judge has asked for “caution ” because “this is still a secret matter«. For this reason, he has avoided giving specific details about his statement.

Rodríguez arrived at the High Court this morning twenty minutes before his appointment as a witness before the judge and, as he stated, willing to tell the truth about whatever he was asked. His statement was made at the request of García Ortiz’s defense and is framed on March 13, when the leak of emails from Ayuso’s boyfriend took place, which led to the indictment of the attorney general.

The State Attorney’s Office wants to demonstrate that this leak could have come from Miguel Ángel Rodríguez and that this is demonstrated by the fact that ‘El Mundo’ cited sources close to the defense when the first published the information relating to that alleged conformity. It was 9:29 p.m. on March 13 and at that time neither the attorney general nor his subordinate had yet managed to compile the emails that the prosecutor Julián Salto would send them, whom that night Pilar Rodríguez even pulled out of a soccer game urging him to will send that documentation.

Time reference

«The temporal reference is an essential element in the present case, so it is essential to know the specific temporal moment in which [los periodistas] “they were able to know that information,” stated the State Attorney’s Office in the letter in which it requested, among others, the testimony of Miguel Ángel Rodríguez. In this sense, he maintains that ‘El Mundo’ and ‘La Sexta’ “had access to the content of the email dated February 2, 2024 [el de los datos de carácter reservado] “before” the accused had it in their possession”, so “it is reasonable to think that, in view of their respective publications, the same source communicated that email to the rest of the journalists whose subpoena is requested.”

After Rodríguez’s statement, it was the turn of the other two witnesses summoned for this Wednesday, journalists from ‘El Mundo’ and ‘La Sexta’. Both have accepted the right not to reveal your sources when the State’s lawyers asked them about the origin of the leak.