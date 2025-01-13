The images generated by AI are increasingly realistic, but they hide details that reveal their origin. Between hyperrealistic portraits, detailed panoramas, and visual manipulations, distinguishing the real from the synthetic has become a crucial skill in a rapidly evolving digital world. For now, until the next generation of this innovative technology, there are some practical tips that will help you understand what content is real and avoid the spread of related fake news.

Analyze visual details

One of the most immediate approaches to unmasking AI-created images is the analysis of visual details. Hands are one of the most problematic elements for artificial intelligence: Common signs are fingers with distorted shapes, unnatural proportions or even an incorrect number of phalanges. Faces can also reveal anomalies, especially with asymmetrical eyes, incoherent reflections or lack of naturalness in the gaze.

Another weak point of AI is lightsynthetic images often show an unnatural distribution of shadows or poorly placed reflections in relation to the light source. In some cases, all the lighting in the image may appear artificial, with a uniform or too perfect quality that does not occur in real contexts. Pay special attention to scenes that appear overexposed or with suspiciously balanced contrasts.: “Perfection” is often the telltale sign. Letters in the image, such as logos or signs, can provide valuable clues; AI tends to create distorted, erroneous letters or words that do not make sense. A business sign with incomprehensible text or a mixture of strange characters should set off all the alarms.

Check image grain

A key element is the analysis of digital noise, that is, the visible grain or random variations in the pixels of a photo; a common effect in images taken with a camera, especially in low light or high ISO sensitivity. Noise is the result of the limitations of photographic sensors in capturing light and manifests itself with random color points that break the uniformity of the image. AI-generated images do not reproduce this noise naturally, often appear “too smooth” and lack the randomness that characterizes real photos. In cases where AI attempts to simulate noise, the result tends to be artificial, with repetitive or incoherent patterns, especially in areas that are darker or lacking significant detail.

Use AI detection tools

Although human observation skills are crucial, the tools and software can offer a decisive advantage. Computer programs analyze the characteristics of images pixel by pixel, detecting unnatural patterns or distinctive marks in images created with AI. These programs use trained neural networks to detect artificial visual language, with an accuracy close to 90%. A useful tool is FotoForensics, which allows you to examine a file’s metadata; These data can reveal the software used to create the image or details about compression, often hallmarks of AI generators. However, it must be taken into account that metadata can be manipulated or deleted, which requires further analysis. For the more experienced, programs like Glaze add a layer of protection to artistic works, making it more difficult for AI to replicate certain styles or unique features.

And when it comes to videos?

Even videos created with AI can be unmasked by analyzing specific details. For example, Movements appear unnatural and faces may change slightly between frames. Furthermore, the synchronization between audio and image has discrepancies that reveal an artificial origin. Tools like Deepware AI Scanner analyze this content frame by frame, detecting anomalies in motion or compression patterns. Audio analysis can also reveal its artificial nature, such as robotic tones or sudden changes that characterize sounds. deepfakes.

The value of the human sixth sense

Despite the increasing sophistication of AI images, humans retain an incredible intuitive ability to recognize synthetic content. This sixth visual sense is usually driven by a subtle perception of imperfect details or elements that do not seem entirely natural.although it cannot be rationally explained why. Combining this ability with the practical advice that we share with you, it is possible to recognize the content that lurks on the Internet.

The ability to recognize content created with AI is not only a technical issue, but also an ethical responsibility. Misinformation and misuse of these technologies can have profound social implications: it is crucial to develop personal skills and shared tools that are accessible to everyone, increasing general awareness.

Article originally published in WIRED Italy. Adapted by Alondra Flores.