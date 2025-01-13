Although love ended last year for many celebrities who decided to end their relationships, the beginning of 2025 is not far away. In just two weeks, several couples have broken off their relationship both nationally and on the other side of the pond. The last one to break up unexpectedly is in the sporting field and, although not enough details have come to light to explain the end of the love story, it is news that has not left anyone indifferent. After 30 years together, Pep Guardiola and Christina Serra They would have made the decision to separate their paths, breaking up their relationship.

As Las Mamarazzis have announced exclusively through ‘El Periódico’, last December the ex-couple would have materialized their decision after having seriously considered it and they would have communicated it to those closest to them, asking for total privacy and expressing their need for that nothing was leaked to the media. The news comes several years after the last time there was speculation that Guardiola and Serra could have broken up when they had apparently formed a happy family.

In 2019, the ‘Sunday Mirror’ noted that Cristina’s departure from Manchester with one of her children was motivated by her need to take care of the company she managed, but since then their relationship would be defined by the stages of living apart. Pep has not left Manchester while she moved between Barcelona and London, always being seen together and reappearing as a family. The same appearance that then did not mean that they were not a couple is what they have maintained once they were separated this past Christmas.

As Las Mamarazzis point out, both have spent the holidays in Barcelona enjoying leisure plans with their daughters, which would confirm that even though their love story has ended, they continue to share the same affection and maintain a cordial and Above all, friendly. Now, one of the most stable couples in the world of football, they have not lost the bond that has united them since they fell in love in 1994, got married in 2014 and welcomed three children together into the world. Mariawhich is successfully dedicated to social networks, Mariusmore focused on the business sector, and Valentina.









The news of the possible separation comes at a professional moment for Pep that does not stand out positively either. Neither his team’s results are being the best nor his attitudes in public denote that he is living his best moment. In recent weeks, Guardiola has clashed with the cameras, appeared at a press conference with a face full of scratches that indicated anger with the results of a match, and even denied an autograph to a fan. A behavior that could have more connection with your private life than with your public life. At the moment, neither party has commented on the information.