Residence permissions for roots fired 500% in Spain in just ten years. If in 2013 there were a total of 43,858 foreign people in possession of an authorization of the four modalities of roots – social, socio -labor, family or socioformative—,, In 2023 that figure increased until 239,084according to the latest data from the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations. In addition, in a year the processing processes were expedited, reducing the deadlines by 35%, and the productive return associated with a business grew in 2023 to 9% of the total volunteer returns.

These are some of the keys broken down this Wednesday by Minister Elma Saiz in the presentation of the Report Monitoring of the Strategic Framework of Citizenship and Inclusion against Racism and Xenophobia 2023-2027. A document that evaluates all public actions and policies carried out in Spain in the field of integration, inclusion, and the fight against racism and xenophobia. The balance, as the head of migrations has celebrated, is positive, although he has also recognized that there are still several “challenges that persist”, such as The employment rate, which is 10% lower among the foreign population that among the Spanish; or the salary gap, which is equivalent to 10,000 euros a year.

In the field of education, the minister has also emphasized the need to advance in The educational abandonment rate, which in 3rd and 4th of ESO is 20% greater than that of the Spaniards (31% among foreign students compared to 11%). “These differences are not acceptable and remind us that inclusion goes far beyond mere numbers,” he said.

Inequalities that are also reflected in health. Saiz has specified in that sense that, “against the bulos that persist”, the data show that people of foreign origin They use health services less than the Spanish populationwith the exception of the emergencies. “Which shows that they use them as a last resort,” he explained. In the house: Sinhogarismo affects 7.5 times more to foreign people and over -occupation 18% more than Spanish homes.

An integration plan for summer

To address all these inequalities, the government will launch a Intercultural integration and coexistence plan, whose content is still in development in a public consultation process. “This plan will not only be a theoretical framework, it will undoubtedly be a practical tool that will cover keys such as inclusion, housing or equal treatment,” he said. The objective, as Saiz has advanced, is that, “around summer”, his department can already share some details of that strategy and the measures that will compose it.

For the minister, this issue is crucial if you want to move towards a “cohesive society” and far from racism and xenophobia; And, above all, considering that, in 2023, Only six autonomous communities had integration and coexistence plans into force: Basque Country, Navarra, Aragon, Catalonia, Valencian Community and Andalusia. “It is clear that we need to continue working on monitoring,” he defended.

