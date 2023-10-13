More than 2,600 people, most of them civilians, including hundreds of children, lost their lives in Israel and Gaza, and nearly 9,000 were injured since Hamas militants launched their attack on Saturday, invading Israel from the air, sea and sky. As the conflict continues, The need for humanitarian support has become more urgent on both sides of the border. Through donations, you can help from anywhere in the world.

He Hamas attack It started with more than 2,000 rockets fired toward Israel at dawn, while simultaneously the fighters breached the border in numerous areas and pushed into Israeli cities and kibbutzim, shooting at civilians and soldiers, and going door-to-door in their deadly campaign, according to Israeli officials.

In response, the Israel Defense Forces bombed communities in Gaza, leaving many residential areas in ruins. According to the United Nations, more than 330,000 people were displaced in the 362 square kilometers that comprise the Gaza Strip.

Organizations that collect donations for victims of the Israel-Hamas conflict

Groups people can donate to include: