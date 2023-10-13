You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
If you want to help those affected, various humanitarian organizations collect donations
More than 2,600 people, most of them civilians, including hundreds of children, lost their lives in Israel and Gaza, and nearly 9,000 were injured since Hamas militants launched their attack on Saturday, invading Israel from the air, sea and sky. As the conflict continues, The need for humanitarian support has become more urgent on both sides of the border. Through donations, you can help from anywhere in the world.
He Hamas attack It started with more than 2,000 rockets fired toward Israel at dawn, while simultaneously the fighters breached the border in numerous areas and pushed into Israeli cities and kibbutzim, shooting at civilians and soldiers, and going door-to-door in their deadly campaign, according to Israeli officials.
In response, the Israel Defense Forces bombed communities in Gaza, leaving many residential areas in ruins. According to the United Nations, more than 330,000 people were displaced in the 362 square kilometers that comprise the Gaza Strip.
Organizations that collect donations for victims of the Israel-Hamas conflict
Groups people can donate to include:
-
IsraAid
Founded in 2001, IsraAid is the largest humanitarian aid organization based in Israel. It has responded to major humanitarian crises around the world and worked in more than fifty countries with a staff of approximately 300 people worldwide, according to the group’s website.https://www.israaid.org/
-
United Hatzalah of Israel
The largest, independent, non-profit, all-volunteer emergency medical service organization based in Israel, providing the fastest emergency medical service on Israeli territory. Since the attacks, the group’s volunteer doctors have been on the front lines “responding to life-saving calls,” according to the group’s website. https://israelrescue.org/
-
Doctors without borders
Also known as Médecins Sans Frontières, the group is made up of people of more than 169 nationalities working in more than seventy countries, including Gaza and the West Bank.https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/
-
UNICEF
A humanitarian group working in some of the world’s toughest places, “to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children,” says a statement on its website. The organization works in more than 190 countries and territories.https://www.unicef.org.uk/
-
International Rescue Committee
The group works in more than forty countries and twenty-eight U.S. cities “to help people affected by the humanitarian crisis survive, recover, and rebuild their lives,” the organization’s mission statement says.https://help.rescue.org/
-
World Food Program
The world’s largest humanitarian organization, part of the United Nations, provides food assistance around the world.https://www.wfpusa.org/news-release/wfp-alarm-food-security-conflict-israel-palestine-humanitarian-access/
-
Direct Relief
The charity’s mission is to “improve the lives of people in poverty or emergency situations by providing appropriate medical resources,” the group says on its website.https://www.directrelief.org/
-
American Red Cross
Founded in 1881, the U.S. nonprofit humanitarian organization provides disaster relief and lifesaving blood in emergencies around the world. The organization is affiliated with the Palestinian Red Crescent, which provides medical assistance in Gaza. The organization emphasizes that it “serves as a neutral and impartial party” and its mission is to “reach and help people when and where it is needed most.”https://www.redcross.org/
