The highly disputed acquisition of Microsoft of the giant Activision Blizzard King is coming to an end and the players of Xbox Now they can consider franchises like Call of Duty and Overwatch as yours. This is easily one of the most important days in the history of Xbox Game Pass and Microsoft is wasting no time in terms of including games Activision Blizzard in Xbox Game Pass. The service shared a brief but fairly positive statement online.

When you think of all the best games Xbox Game Pass available right now, they are almost always first party games from Xbox as Starfield, Forza Motorsport and Microsoft Flight Simulator all of them impressive in scope and scale. However, as the selection of games shows Xbox Game Pass November 2023, this service has much more to offer than just games Xbox; and soon there will be even more to talk about.

Following the statements of the developers of Call of Duty about the possibility that Modern Warfare III I arrived at Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft has confirmed that the gigantic acquisition of Activision Blizzard King worth $68.7 billion dollars is complete and, to quote the iconic Spice Girls of the nineties: “two become one.”

Just moments after this became official, the social media account of Xbox Game Pass shared the following statement:

“Today, we can begin the work of bringing the iconic and revolutionary games of Activision Blizzard King to Xbox Game Pass. We can’t wait to share more details in the coming months.”

We know some of you were hoping to see an announcement about Call of Duty Modern Warfare III in Xbox Game Pass as soon as the deal was closed, but this is undoubtedly a welcome sign for the players of Xbox with subscriptions to Xbox Game Pass.

The battle between Microsoft and financial regulators to complete this acquisition took 20 months. The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMAfor its acronym in English) turned out to be the last obstacle that the company of Xbox had to overcome, but with some compromises regarding cloud gaming and an unusual partnership with Ubisofteveryone could agree that this would not be detrimental to the industry and, more importantly, to the players.

If you are a player PlayStationyou don’t have to worry too much, you should find that all of your favorite games Activision Blizzardas Call of Dutyare still available in PS5 (at least for the next few years). Beyond that, Ubisoft could be key to take away Call of Duty to PS Plus if it starts showing up on subscription services like Xbox Game Pass. As the statement above says, only time will tell, and we may have to wait a month or two to find out what the plan is. Although we can imagine that Microsoft has already been formulating plans and we wouldn’t be surprised if we start seeing games of Activision Blizzard King reach Xbox Game Pass in the coming months. Ubisoft has already confirmed that they will reach Ubisoft+ at some point in the future, although details on when are not yet being shared.

Via: The Loadout

Editor’s note: Now this is going to get good. My theory is that many fans of Call of Duty yes they are going to end up changing to Xboxonce the franchise games are added to Game Passeven if this means buying a Xbox Series S and keep a PS5 for the exclusives of sony. I would like Sony to respond with a Plus that includes a streaming service, or several, since they own Crunchyroll.