ChtaGPT is the equivalent in Artificial Intelligence of what Google is to web browsers, and since it was launched openly to the public, it has undoubtedly been the main global reference for this technology. Now, OpenAI has just announced a measure to make this AI an even more accessible app, specifically, this chatbot has just officially arrived on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is the number one messaging app in the world, with more than 2 billion monthly users. In Spain alone, in 2024 more than 35 million people will have connected, placing the app in one of the most visited in our country.

As has been exemplified by OpenAI, users They can ask questions to the chatbot, ask for recommendations or consult data through text input, and ChatGPT will also offer text responses with the requested information. All this with Availability in several languages, including Spanish.

How to have ChatGPT on WhatsApp

As the technology company explained in a video on its website, OpenAI has created the contact 1-800-ChatGPTwhich uses the American telephone number 1 (800) 242-8478. In this way, users can use it either to make phone calls or to chat with him through messages on WhatsApp.

In the case of WhatsApp, the ‘chatbot’ is powered by the GPT-4o mini model, although it must be taken into account that is limited to text inputso you can only interact through messages and does not support image or voice input. That is, it will not include sending images or audio through the ‘app’.

To have ChatGPT on your WhatsApp, all you have to do is start a conversation like with any other contact, so you will have to save the number +1 (800-242-8478). It is important to note that since it is an American number, it must be saved with the prefix +1 so that WhatsApp recognizes it in Spain.

The only drawback it has is that users will have a usage limit of 15 minutes per month for each phone number.

On the other hand, the company has indicated that the contact can also be used to make phone calls to number 1 (800) 242-8478. In this case, it is a function available Exclusively for users located in the United States.