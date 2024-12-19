The Center for Sociological Research (CIS) maintains the PSOE in the lead in voting intention, although it places it two percentage points below what it obtained in November after the confession of the alleged achiever of the Koldo case, Víctor de Aldama, who accused members of the Government and the PSOE to collect bribes. In any case, the socialists remain four points ahead of the PPwhich has dropped almost one point in the last month.

The center chaired by José Félix Tezanos, the PSOE of Pedro Sánchez would obtain a 32.2% of the votes if general elections were held today, while Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s PP would achieve a 28.4%. Third place continues to belong to Vox, which has risen four percentage points in the last month, going from 11.8% of voting intention to 12.2%.

Sumar remains at 7%, while Podemos and Se Acabó La Fiesta (SALF), the group of far-right agitator Alvise Pérez, experience the strongest rises and they stand at 4.1% and 2.8%, respectively.

